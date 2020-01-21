 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
A Stapleton Pioneer Restaurant Will Close After Twelve Porky YearsEXPAND
Courtesy The Berkshire/Facebook

A Stapleton Pioneer Restaurant Will Close After Twelve Porky Years

Mark Antonation | January 21, 2020 | 5:00pm
AA

Back in 2007, the Stapleton neighborhood was still new enough that if you used the word "Stapleton" in conversation, longtime Denver residents might have thought you were talking about the airport. But when the East 29th Avenue Town Center was completed, and a pig-themed restaurant called The Berkshire opened there, folks began thinking about the neighborhood in terms of destination dining.

The Berkshire, opened by Andy and Krissy Ganick, made a name for itself in east Denver for its pork-heavy but never overly indulgent menu, but a combination of factors have led the Ganicks to close their restaurant on February 2. The Berkshire's Facebook page announced the closing earlier today with the message: "It’s with a heavy heart we announce the Berk’s farewell celebration. Please come toast us and celebrate during our last two weeks of service. Thank you to all of you, we wouldn’t have made it this far without you."

In a separate email, the restaurant noted that "due to the challenges of staffing from new restaurant openings along with the low rate of unemployment, it was no longer feasible to maintain operations. The rise of rent and an increase in the minimum wage for the front of the house also contributed."

The Ganicks are inviting longtime regulars to drink the bar dry from 9 p.m to close on Saturday, February 1, and then one last brunch will be served on Sunday, February 2. There will be t-shirt and sticker giveaways with food purchases while supplies last.

The Ganicks have one other restaurant in town; in 2016 they opened The Pig & The Sprout at 1900 Chestnut Street, where they were also on the advance guard of eateries moving into brand new retail spaces in the blocks behind Union Station. While the days of eating high on the hog at The Berkshire will soon come to an end, you'll still be able to pig out with pigs in a blanket, pig chips and bacon candy at its sibling restaurant.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >