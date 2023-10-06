The Best Boulder Restaurants for Students on a Budget

Food plays an interesting role in the life of a college student. It offers a source of nourishment and, sometimes, a moment to decompress, but figuring out what to eat can also feel like a burdensome chore — especially for those who are not particularly inclined to cook, or clean up after.
Rather than resorting to a frozen microwave meal or heading to the dining hall, savoring a quality meal at a local restaurant is a welcome change of pace (speaking from my experience as a student who thoroughly enjoys dining out). Another challenge faced by many college students is the struggle of being on a tight budget. I can relate to that, as well.
We recently rounded up ten delicious dishes in Denver for $10 or less, but now we're turning our attention to Boulder.
Here are six spots where students at the University of Colorado can enjoy a satisfying meal without breaking the bank:
Bova's Market and Grill
1100 28th Street, Boulder
303-449-0874
orderbovasmarket.com
This family business, which is owned and operated by siblings, serves all the NYC bodega classics, including bacon, egg and cheese sandwiches and a chopped cheese. But the Bova’s Special is a favorite — especially with the late-night crowd (the shop/eatery is open until 2 a.m. Monday through Saturday and until midnight on Sundays). It's a grilled cheese loaded with chicken fingers, buffalo sauce, ranch and Bova’s sauce for $9.99, and while it might not be the healthiest meal option, it is downright delicious.
659 30th Street, Boulder
303-447-3278
cosmospizza.com
Among the CU Boulder student body, Cosmo’s (which has six locations between Denver and Fort Collins) is widely known to be the go-to catering option for clubs, classes, gatherings and any other event you can think of — and for good reason. It serves quality pizza at a good price, period. The slices are massive, with crispy dough and a great sauce-to-cheese ratio. For a meaty slice with a nice kick of heat, go for the Maverick, topped with pepperoni, bacon, cream cheese and jalapeños.
Rincon Argentino
2525 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder
303-442-4133
rinconargentinoboulder.com
Rincon, which is one of the few options for Argentinian fare in Boulder, is often packed — which isn't surprising, as it dishes up some of the best empanadas around. Owner and chef Christian Saber is originally from Buenos Aires and runs the place with his wife, Karly. All of the empanadas are flavorful, made with a thin and silky dough and stuffed with various fillings (there's no skimping here), and every variety is crimped in a different shape. Not sure where to start? Try the Tradicional stuffed with steak, onions, red bell pepper and green olives.
2000 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder
303-444-7711
snarfburger.com
Jimmy "Snarf" Seidel opened the first Snarf's Sandwiches in Boulder in 1996 and has grown the business to over thirty locations since. In 2013, he introduced Snarfburger near the CU campus. It now has two locations in Denver, too, and has won a variety of Best of Denver awards over the years, including the 2021 Readers' Choice pick for Best Hamburger. At this no-frills burger joint, the patties are hand-formed and can be loaded with all the classic toppings. Most menu items come in under $10, including a fried bologna sandwich that should not be overlooked.
Village Coffee Shop
1605 Folsom Street, Boulder
303-442-9689
villagecoffeeshopboulder.com
This cozy diner is nestled in a strip of retail stores and offers the quintessential American breakfast experience. The menu here is pretty standard, but it's hard to beat the appeal of hearty portions for a good price. Whether you opt for three-egg omelets, homemade sausage patties or massive golden pancakes, your meal here is guaranteed to be delicious.
Zoe Ma Ma
2010 10th Street, Boulder
303-545-6262
zoemama.com
Zoe Ma Ma, which also has an outpost in Denver, is located directly on Pearl Street and serves flavorful bowls of Chinese soup, noodles and rice dishes, all made using recipes from owner Edwin Zoe's mother and available at budget-friendly prices. Indulging in a soul-nourishing dish here will run you around $10, and its dim sum options are $5.50 or under. For a hearty meal made with love, order Ma Ma’s Chicken Noodle Soup, a specialty of the house. In an area filled with pricey competitors, Zoe Ma Ma stands out as a must-visit restaurant for students that offers great value without compromising on flavor.
