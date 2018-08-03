The Five Best Events on the Culinary Calendar This Weekend

Kick off Friday with food trucks, then move on to ful, flowers, Falling Rock and fish (okay, oysters) throughout the weekend. It's a fun food time in the Mile High City; here are the five best culinary events over the new few days, as well as more dates to put on your culinary calendar.

Don't be that guy. At least crowd the food trucks instead. Noah Van Sciver

Friday, August 3

Mo' food trucks, mo' problems. This month, First Friday at the Art District on Santa Fe will be doing double duty as both an art and a food event. From 4 to 10 p.m. on Friday, August 3, Santa Fe Drive between 7th and 11th avenues will host the third installment of Truck Stop, the summer food truck rally that's been making its way to locations around town. The Budlong Hot Chicken, Cheese Please, Cirque Kitchen, Baba's Falafel and Holy Crepe are just a few of the trucks where you can get a bite in between perusing paintings, sculptures and other art installations up and down the strip. In addition, Denver's favorite hometown winery, Infinite Monkey Theorem, will be celebrating its tenth year in business at its original location in the ’hood, 931 West Fifth Avenue, with 10 percent off all bar tabs. Our advice is to get to there early; First Friday plus food and drinks galore equals big crowds and small parking.

There's a lot more to cooking with flowers than just garnishes. Courtesy Mossflower Facebook

Saturday, August 4

An entire generation of Americans' first impression of Ethiopia was shaped in the mid-1980s, when images of starving children served as fodder for the five o'clock news and the dulcet tones of "We Are the World" was inescapable. That's a shame, because there's much more to the country; for example, it's one of just two African countries that was never colonized by Europeans. Get a glimpse of the fiercely independent and beautiful culture on Saturday, August 4, at the Taste of Ethiopia Festival. From 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Parkfield Lake Park, 555 East 53rd Avenue, will be filled with Ethiopian dance, music, crafts, food, coffee and fashion. The excellent Megenagna (our Best Ethiopian restaurant in 2015 and 2016) will be serving food at the event, so come hungry — for both food and culture. Details are on Taste of Ethiopia's Facebook page.