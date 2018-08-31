The Five Best Events on the Culinary Calendar This Weekend

Labor Day weekend signals the unofficial end of summer (hello, Pumpkin Spice Latte!) but even though the season is drawing to a close, Denver's restaurant scene isn't showing any signs of cooling off. Take a look at our list of Labor Day celebrations around the state in addition to five of the best eating and drinking opportunities in town from Friday, August 31, through Monday, September 3, plus more events to plan for in September and October.

Is that a squash in your pocket, or are you just happy to see me? Courtesy Baby's So Vain Facebook

Friday, August 31

With the almost total dearth of vegan restaurants in our veggier-than-average city, vegan food trucks have become big draws around town. This Friday, August 31, Scam Likely will be camping out at Fort Greene, 321 East 45th Avenue, from 6 to 10 p.m. Chef Spencer Caine will be turning out potato rosti with caramelized onions topped with red pepper-cashew cream and an umami bomb of smoked mushrooms, roasted celeriac, radish sprouts and quinoa, among others. Vegans who want a night out without having to go to Watercourse (again) will want to hit the bar early; happy hours ends at 7 p.m. See Baby's So Vain's Facebook page for the full menu and details.

EXPAND You won't find views like this at most beer festivals. Courtesy the Hudson Gardens & Event Center Facebook

Saturday, September 1

Spread out — way out — at the Brews and Views Beer Festival taking place at Hudson Gardens, 6115 South Santa Fe Drive, on Saturday, September 1. While nearly thirty breweries (including Oasis Brewery, Bruz Beers, Grist Brewing Co. and the Brew on Broadway) will be clustered together on the grounds, you can range far and wide after obtaining your beer. With thirty acres of open space, you'll be able peruse water gardens and wetlands, an apiary, and rose and songbird gardens, all with a tasty beverage in hand. The fest runs from 2 to 5 p.m.; get your ticket ($25 to $55) to the state's most serene beer fest at hudsongardens.org.