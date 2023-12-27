 Prismajic's Cocktail Bar The Night Owls Lands in Lakewood | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

First Look

Prismajic's Night Owls Cocktail Bar Lands in Lakewood

It's part of a new interactive art installation, but you don't need tickets to imbibe.
December 27, 2023
The back bar features a spectacular owl.
The back bar features a spectacular owl. Linnea Covington
Share this:
What: The Night Owls

Where: Inside Colorado Mills Mall at 14500 West Colfax Avenue in Lakewood (look for it inside the mall, between Burlington Coat Factory and the Yard House restaurant)

When: Open from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday

For more info: Visit prismajic.com
click to enlarge fire place and owl flying at night by tables and chairs
The whole bar area feels cozy, like you're in a woodland cottage.
Linnea Covington
What we saw: Stepping into the Night Owls bar feels like an extension of Prismajic's new immersive instillation, Shiki Dreams, and in many ways, it is. But guests don't actually need to book a ticket to Shiki Dreams to enjoy the magic found inside the bar and eatery.

The rich gray and golden-hued space with plenty of wood touches reaches from the bar and around the building, like a mismatched horseshoe leading guests from one area to the next as if traveling a dusty trail in a storybook. Look for the owls — there are many different iterations, and it's fun to count them while wandering through the forest-like decor. The most prominent presides over the back bar. It is a large and magnificent creation made from another's trash. In fact, most of the decor here is made from recycled and repurposed materials and was created by a team of thirty artists.
click to enlarge plate with meat slices, crackers, olives and pickles
The meat board at the Night Owls bar in Lakewood.
Linnea Covington
Conceived around 2021, it took co-founders Jennifer Mosquera and Eric Jaenike two years to bring Shiki Dreams and the Night Owls to fruition. The original design of Shiki Dreams was hosted as a pop-up experience, but because of its popularity, the Prismajic team decided to find it a permanent home. Mosquera and Jaenike chose the mall in Lakewood because the price was right and the space has the tall ceilings they needed for their vision. It's also at the tail end of the 40 West Arts District along West Colfax Avenue.

The pair decided to open the Night Owls in tandem with Shiki Dreams to give visitors a precursor before the show, or as a unique spot to continue the journey. It's also open for those who just want to come in for a drink or bite: Think of the Night Owls as an escape from the bustle and brightness of the mall outside its doors.
click to enlarge wooden table with four cocktails on it
Some of the cocktails on the menu at the Night Owls.
Linnea Covington
What surprised us: Food and drink is often an afterthought at many arts-focused ventures, but that's not the case with the Night Owls. The Prismajic group worked with TT Consulting, which is run by husband-and-husband team Thach and Dusty Tran. Chef Thach (Chez Maggie and Ace Eat Serve) headed up the food programming, while Dusty (ChoLon) focused on the bar.

The result is a menu that is approachable and fun with surprises along the way, much like the art installation itself.

On the food side, Thach prepared a simple lineup that highlights local purveyors and works within the limitation of a small kitchen that doesn't have a hood. Guests will find boards that include River Bear meats or cheeses, fig jam and olives.

The two types of empanadas served are made by local company Lazo and are dished up warm. The large and soft "twisted branch" pretzels come on plates designed and built specifically for the item. Up the ante on this dish by adding on a trio of curated, award-winning mustards selected by Jaenike, who picked from dozens of iterations approved and honored by the National Mustard Museum in Wisconsin. 
click to enlarge wooden table with soft pretzel
Check out the custom-made pretzel boards.
Linnea Covington
Guests of all ages can imbibe in tasty drinks from the bar, be that a cocktail or mocktail. There's the Nighthawk, a cool and fruity tiki-like concoction made with rum, orange, passion fruit and orgeat finished with a kiss of live fire. The Night Owl, the bar's take on an espresso martini complete with a dark-chocolate leaf on top, is another favorite. The zero-proof beverages were as well balanced as the booze-filled drinks.

Bar manager Christina Licata has also been working on a sensory flight of cocktails. This, she says, includes drinks for each sense, be that sight, sound, taste or smell. She also plans to debut a black light menu that will complement the black lights used in the exhibit.

It's worth visiting the Night Owls even if you're not going to see Shiki Dreams. The food is simple and satisfying, the drinks are excellent, and the setting is whimsical without being too kitschy. Soon, expect live music and shows on the stage in the back room.

Oh, and there's a whole mall outside the bar's doors, which one almost forgets when encompassed in this little world of birds, forest and artistic magic.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Linnea Covington moved back to Denver after spending thirteen years in New York City and couldn't be happier to be home, exploring the Mile High and eating as much as possible, especially when it involves pizza or ice cream.
Contact: Linnea Covington

Trending

Reminder: Liquor Stores in Colorado Are Closed on Christmas Day, but There's a Loophole

Booze

Reminder: Liquor Stores in Colorado Are Closed on Christmas Day, but There's a Loophole

By Molly Martin
After Meal 308, Has Andrew Novick Finally Gotten His Fill of Casa Bonita?

Food & Drink News

After Meal 308, Has Andrew Novick Finally Gotten His Fill of Casa Bonita?

By Patricia Calhoun
The Ten Biggest Denver Food Stories of 2023

Food & Drink News

The Ten Biggest Denver Food Stories of 2023

By Molly Martin
The Ten Best New Restaurants of 2023

Lists

The Ten Best New Restaurants of 2023

By Molly Martin
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation