We visited six of Denver's best ice cream shops — in one day.

Good for people who love chef-driven flavors and fun seasonal options



Good for out-of-town visitors, patio-season hangouts and small groups or families

Westward's 2019 Best of Denver and voted the



As Kimball put it, Nuggs's specialty is "classic flavors that feel fresh." With that in mind, I went for an upper Midwest favorite, Blue Moon. No, it doesn't have anything to do with the orange-garnished beer — rather, it's a famously secret amalgamation that's often compared to Froot Loops, or a mix of almond, citrus and raspberry. It was my first time actually trying the vivid blue-dyed ice cream, and to me, it was most reminiscent of sweet, fruity bergamot. The ice cream itself was light and fluffy, making it that much easier to eat a scoop or two without feeling like I was overindulging. Kimball got one of his Nuggs go-tos, the Queen Bee, flavored with honey, brown sugar, amaretto extract and honey-roasted almonds. The sugar high was beginning to hit us, and our moods were good as we scraped the bottoms of our cups.

Sweet Action has a few staple classics as well as unique rotating flavors, like bright-green pandan.

Good for an afternoon pick-me-up while strolling Broadway or a late-night snack (all four locations are open until 11 p.m. or midnight)





There's even an emphasis on making high-quality vegan flavors, a category many other ice cream shops tend to wave away with a basic fruit sorbet or two. I'm already an established admirer of Sweet Action's vegan pints, which are available at metro-wide Whole Foods and Natural Grocers (alongside its dairy-based flavors).



I overheard a friendly employee telling another customer that there is an archive of 2,000 revolving flavors. Twenty of these were available on our visit, and I was mightily tempted by the taster of pandan that we tried. I needed a palate refresh, though, and opted for the Chile Lime Sorbet while Kimball ordered a scoop each of Trail Mix studded with soaked raisins and Hazelnut Cherry Swirl. Mine was spicy and tangy enough to reinvigorate me, and we both thoroughly enjoyed the toasty hazelnut flavor from Kimball's cherry pick.

With a focus on local sourcing, dependable staff wages and wind-energy-supported operations, it's no surprise that Sweet Action has held its own since debuting in 2009 — even as Broadway as a whole has evolved around its flagship location. Ice cream fans will find well-executed standards like Madagascar vanilla bean and French chocolate, but they will also get a crack at more distinctive offerings like creamy mango and viridescent pandan ice cream (flavored with a sweet and grassy plant of the same name that is common in Southeast Asian cuisine).

There's even an emphasis on making high-quality vegan flavors, a category many other ice cream shops tend to wave away with a basic fruit sorbet or two. I'm already an established admirer of Sweet Action's vegan pints, which are available at metro-wide Whole Foods and Natural Grocers (alongside its dairy-based flavors).

I overheard a friendly employee telling another customer that there is an archive of 2,000 revolving flavors. Twenty of these were available on our visit, and I was mightily tempted by the taster of pandan that we tried. I needed a palate refresh, though, and opted for the Chile Lime Sorbet while Kimball ordered a scoop each of Trail Mix studded with soaked raisins and Hazelnut Cherry Swirl. Mine was spicy and tangy enough to reinvigorate me, and we both thoroughly enjoyed the toasty hazelnut flavor from Kimball's cherry pick.

Stop Four: Sweet Cow

Good for an after-dinner treat, whether you're dining out or at home (it's available for local delivery through Grubhub)





I've long been a fan of Sweet Cow — its Vegan Peanut Butter Oreo is the ice cream of my dreams. On this visit, the Gatorade Sorbet drew my attention (and made me laugh), so we gave it a try. It was unexpectedly fruity and sweet (in a great way); Kimball noted that it was "playful, creative and refreshing." My cup of Chocolate Peanut Butter Pretzel was rich, dense and almost chewy, which is my ideal ice cream texture. It ended up being one of my favorite bites of the day, and the huge chunks of fudgy brownie in Kimball's B Is for Brownie scoop were pretty darn good, too. Even after five ice creams, we were feeling so good that he grabbed a tiny cup of Gatorade Sorbet for the road.

Sweet Cow was founded in 2010 by Drew Honness and has been "scooping smiles" — and expanding to seven locations that range from Longmont to Platt Park — ever since. Peek behind the counter and you'll notice stacks of candies, boxes of cereal and packages of Oreos waiting for their turn on the menu. You'll probably spot products from other local businesses, too, like Savory Spice Hammond's Candies and Ozo Coffee . It's a great place to bring a group (especially if you're at the Stanley Marketplace location), because the flavors are reliably delicious and — while the menu does change depending on location and season — there's always an option for everyone.

I've long been a fan of Sweet Cow — its Vegan Peanut Butter Oreo is the ice cream of my dreams. On this visit, the Gatorade Sorbet drew my attention (and made me laugh), so we gave it a try. It was unexpectedly fruity and sweet (in a great way); Kimball noted that it was "playful, creative and refreshing." My cup of Chocolate Peanut Butter Pretzel was rich, dense and almost chewy, which is my ideal ice cream texture. It ended up being one of my favorite bites of the day, and the huge chunks of fudgy brownie in Kimball's B Is for Brownie scoop were pretty darn good, too. Even after five ice creams, we were feeling so good that he grabbed a tiny cup of Gatorade Sorbet for the road.

Stop Five: Right Cream

Good for people who like trendy flavors and curated toppings

Co-founders David Right and Josh Siegel started Right Cream as an Instagram-based, pickup-only operation three years ago. As Right Cream grew during the pandemic, the two found spots where they could offer limited window-service scoops in RiNo and, later, the Dairy Block. In early 2023, the shop found a more permanent home to settle: its own brick-and-mortar building next to the South Downing Street location of Denver Beer Co. Last year, Right Cream nabbed our Best of Denver pick for Food & Wine have even caught on to its playful concoctions, like the lemon curd and pistachio cookie streusel-laced Strawberry 710; He's My Sweet Cheez (sweet cream ice cream with a Cheez-It toffee streusel and "almost-too-salty" caramel ribbons); or the strawberry and Fruity Pebbles-packed Barney Rubble.



Pints and scoop flavors vary weekly and tend to sell out quickly. It was late afternoon when we stopped in, so we had our pick of simpler flavors that could be customized with a variety of fruit curds and toffee-ized toppings (which kept them super crunchy, even when mixed into the ice cream). I tried the perfectly salty and sweet melon ice cream, but ultimately decided on a scoop of bright purple ube with a sprinkle of Oreo streusel. Michael got a cheesecake scoop drizzled with passion fruit curd and the same Oreos. Both were sticky and rich, and we agreed they were the best, most dense texture we'd tried that day. It was a blast to mix and match the ice creams with the sauces and toppings, so come with a group if you want to try a little of everything.

Stop Six: Liks Ice Cream

Pints and scoop flavors vary weekly and tend to sell out quickly. It was late afternoon when we stopped in, so we had our pick of simpler flavors that could be customized with a variety of fruit curds and toffee-ized toppings (which kept them super crunchy, even when mixed into the ice cream). I tried the perfectly salty and sweet melon ice cream, but ultimately decided on a scoop of bright purple ube with a sprinkle of Oreo streusel. Michael got a cheesecake scoop drizzled with passion fruit curd and the same Oreos. Both were sticky and rich, and we agreed they were the best, most dense texture we'd tried that day. It was a blast to mix and match the ice creams with the sauces and toppings, so come with a group if you want to try a little of everything. Nuggs was founded in 2014 by Chris and Nick O'Sullivan (the siblings behind Brothers BBQ ) and has become a favorite for neighborhood locals. It was crowned Best Ice Cream Shop in's 2019 Best of Denver and voted the Readers' Choice winner in 2022. Although it sits only a sidewalk away from busy East Colfax, it has managed to hold fast to the friendly vibe of a Midwestern ice cream parlor. The menu is full of crowd-friendly flavors with cute names (including Rocky Mountain Road and the Golden Oreo-packed Strawberry Blonde) as well as floats, malts, splits and waffle tacos.As Kimball put it, Nuggs's specialty is "classic flavors that feel fresh." With that in mind, I went for an upper Midwest favorite, Blue Moon. No, it doesn't have anything to do with the orange-garnished beer — rather, it's a famously secret amalgamation that's often compared to Froot Loops, or a mix of almond, citrus and raspberry. It was my first time actually trying the vivid blue-dyed ice cream, and to me, it was most reminiscent of sweet, fruity bergamot. The ice cream itself was light and fluffy, making it that much easier to eat a scoop or two without feeling like I was overindulging. Kimball got one of his Nuggs go-tos, the Queen Bee, flavored with honey, brown sugar, amaretto extract and honey-roasted almonds. The sugar high was beginning to hit us, and our moods were good as we scraped the bottoms of our cups.Co-founders David Right and Josh Siegel started Right Cream as an Instagram-based, pickup-only operation three years ago. As Right Cream grew during the pandemic, the two found spots where they could offer limited window-service scoops in RiNo and, later, the Dairy Block. In early 2023, the shop found a more permanent home to settle: its own brick-and-mortar building next to the South Downing Street location of Denver Beer Co. Last year, Right Cream nabbed our Best of Denver pick for Best Ice Cream Shop , taking the title again this year as well as the Readers' Choice pick. National publications likehave even caught on to its playful concoctions, like the lemon curd and pistachio cookie streusel-laced Strawberry 710; He's My Sweet Cheez (sweet cream ice cream with a Cheez-It toffee streusel and "almost-too-salty" caramel ribbons); or the strawberry and Fruity Pebbles-packed Barney Rubble.

Good for families and small groups as well as quiet evenings on the patio when the weather is nice



After Right Cream, we still had enough life in us to squeeze in one more stop on our way back north. Liks was at the top of my bonus list, as it's been my longtime favorite ice cream in Denver. Although it's located on a relatively busy street, it still feels quiet and insulated from the hubbub, like walking into a small-town ice cream shop. It had the largest selection with over thirty offerings, almost all of which are kid-friendly. While there was a steady stream of college kids and families coming in the door, we were able to chat with the convivial staff and take our time looking through the flavors.



We both got a scoop of candy-sweet, neon-hued Green Apple Sorbet, which Michael paired with Cotton Candy. "This is really doing it for me," he said, as we ate our final scoops of the day. It was high praise, considering how many scoops we'd had in the previous four hours. I also got a scoop of my all-time favorite, Graham Cracker Station (made with a graham cracker-saturated base and dotted with chocolate-covered bits of toffee).

