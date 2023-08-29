We visited six of Denver's best ice cream shops — in one day.
By Ashlee Redger
Denver is positively flush with fantastic ice cream, and now is the time to get your last licks in before Labor Day weekend, aka the unofficial end of summer.
Now more than ever, frozen-treat fans have their pick of styles and venues. Want soft serve? Visit Dang. What about Thai rolled ice cream (aka fried ice)? Try Milkroll Creamery on East Colfax Avenue. You can even taste ice cream that's flash-frozen with nitrogen if you can catch Polar Bros. Nitro Ice Cream at events and food truck fairs around the city. But when all you want is a classic scoop, the options can be almost overwhelming. How do you decide which shop to visit when the city is rainbow-sprinkled with choices?
I'm an ice cream enthusiast. Despite being somewhat lactose intolerant, I always have a pint or two on backup in my freezer (usually dairy-free varieties, admittedly), and I've been known to plan dates and dinners with friends around where we can get ice cream afterward.
Instead of taking on the not-very-realistic mission of trying to rank every ice cream shop in the metro area, I schemed a different plan: Compile a list of a few standouts and chart a path between them for an afternoon ice cream tour. "It'll be easy," I thought to myself.
Surprise! It wasn't easy at all. After gathering a list of about two dozen potential stops and anxiously laboring over which ones to prioritize, I had to put a few stipulations in place.
Pint's Peak truck, one of my personal favorites). Lastly, the places needed to be within central Denver, meaning locations like Scrumptious in Arvada would have to wait.
Even after narrowing it down, my list was long, and I'd be pushing my already shaky lactose tolerance to its limits. An especially tough call was which Little Man concept to visit, if any. But wait! Before you send me hate DMs: I de-prioritized the Little Man locations only because they could easily have a whole magical tour of their own.
In the end, I set five must-hit stops and had another eight bonus ones...just in case. I knew I couldn't do it alone, especially if I wanted to try a wider variety of flavors from each stop. I needed help from someone who knows the local ice cream scene in and out. That's where my friend and — more important — ice cream expert Michael Kimball came in.
Sadboy Creamery, which launched in June and is quickly becoming one of the hottest (or coldest?) additions to the local ice cream community. Sadboy offers nostalgia-inspired pints for pickup in Capitol Hill every Saturday. Since its launch, Kimball has dished out flavors like Gummy Shark Creamsicle (a combo of Alphonso mango and blue raspberry sherbet, marshmallow fluff and vanilla ice cream) and brownie chunk-laden Frownies à la Mode.
I sent him a text, explained my plan, and he was in. Now we just had one more question to answer: cup or cone?
First Taste: Sadboy Creamery
sadboycreamery.com
Off-brand Lactaid in hand, I met up with Kimball at Denver Central Market. After a veggie-filled meal from Lunchboxx to prepare ourselves for the hours of dairy to come, we dove into our first ice cream taste of the day: a Sadboy sample that Kimball had brought in an insulated canteen.
The flavor, Dirty Earl, had big chunks of Oreo studded throughout an Earl Grey tea- and amaretto-infused base. It felt just as craveable as the classic cookies-and-cream combo, but made sophisticated with a balanced hit of floral fruitiness from the bergamot in the tea. I had to restrain myself from going back for a fifth and sixth bite. While it wasn't part of our official tour, it made for a pretty outstanding start.
2669 Larimer Street (inside Denver Central Market); there are also locations in Hilltop and Berkeley
720-805-0077We strolled over to the cheery High Point Creamery outpost in the corner of the market and considered the options. It was one of the original vendors inside the food hall when it opened in 2016. At the time, it was the second location for husband-and-wife team Chad Stutz and Erika Thomas, who are also behind the hybrid cafe/ice cream shop Eiskaffee. While the latter focuses on German and other European treats, High Point offers a broader selection of rotating seasonal and artisan flavors like Tin Cup Whiskey With Pistachio Brittle and Basil With Blackberry Swirl.
Good for people who love chef-driven flavors and fun seasonal options
I got a taste of the delicate Lavender Lemonade Sorbet, but ultimately went with the first flavor that caught my eye: Cornbread With Strawberry Jam. I'm a sucker for corn-based desserts, and this one was packed with crumbly Southern-style cornbread and a subtle fruity ribbon. I wished I had gotten a scoop with a touch more strawberry, but overall it was summery and not too sweet. Kimball, I quickly discovered, is a pro at ordering, often picking out flavors I overlooked. This time, he selected Orange Dreamsicle, which had a delightful vanilla-y marshmallow flavor and chunks of actual orange popsicles folded in. It was so good, we ended up comparing almost every subsequent scoop to it.
5135 East Colfax Avenue2039 East 13th Avenue; there's also a location in Conifer
As Kimball put it, Nuggs's specialty is "classic flavors that feel fresh." With that in mind, I went for an upper Midwest favorite, Blue Moon. No, it doesn't have anything to do with the orange-garnished beer — rather, it's a famously secret amalgamation that's often compared to Froot Loops, or a mix of almond, citrus and raspberry. It was my first time actually trying the vivid blue-dyed ice cream, and to me, it was most reminiscent of sweet, fruity bergamot. The ice cream itself was light and fluffy, making it that much easier to eat a scoop or two without feeling like I was overindulging. Kimball got one of his Nuggs go-tos, the Queen Bee, flavored with honey, brown sugar, amaretto extract and honey-roasted almonds. The sugar high was beginning to hit us, and our moods were good as we scraped the bottoms of our cups.
52 Broadway; there are also locations in Washington Park, Jefferson Park and Uptown
303-282-4645
sweetaction.com
Good for an afternoon pick-me-up while strolling Broadway or a late-night snack (all four locations are open until 11 p.m. or midnight)
1882 South Pearl Street; find a full list of locations on its website
720-479-8838
sweetcow.com
Good for an after-dinner treat, whether you're dining out or at home (it's available for local delivery through Grubhub)
2423 South Downing Street
rightcream.com
Good for people who like trendy flavors and curated toppings
Co-founders David Right and Josh Siegel started Right Cream as an Instagram-based, pickup-only operation three years ago. As Right Cream grew during the pandemic, the two found spots where they could offer limited window-service scoops in RiNo and, later, the Dairy Block. In early 2023, the shop found a more permanent home to settle: its own brick-and-mortar building next to the South Downing Street location of Denver Beer Co. Last year, Right Cream nabbed our Best of Denver pick for Best Ice Cream Shop, taking the title again this year as well as the Readers' Choice pick. National publications like Food & Wine have even caught on to its playful concoctions, like the lemon curd and pistachio cookie streusel-laced Strawberry 710; He's My Sweet Cheez (sweet cream ice cream with a Cheez-It toffee streusel and "almost-too-salty" caramel ribbons); or the strawberry and Fruity Pebbles-packed Barney Rubble.
Pints and scoop flavors vary weekly and tend to sell out quickly. It was late afternoon when we stopped in, so we had our pick of simpler flavors that could be customized with a variety of fruit curds and toffee-ized toppings (which kept them super crunchy, even when mixed into the ice cream). I tried the perfectly salty and sweet melon ice cream, but ultimately decided on a scoop of bright purple ube with a sprinkle of Oreo streusel. Michael got a cheesecake scoop drizzled with passion fruit curd and the same Oreos. Both were sticky and rich, and we agreed they were the best, most dense texture we'd tried that day. It was a blast to mix and match the ice creams with the sauces and toppings, so come with a group if you want to try a little of everything.
As Kimball put it, Nuggs's specialty is "classic flavors that feel fresh." With that in mind, I went for an upper Midwest favorite, Blue Moon. No, it doesn't have anything to do with the orange-garnished beer — rather, it's a famously secret amalgamation that's often compared to Froot Loops, or a mix of almond, citrus and raspberry. It was my first time actually trying the vivid blue-dyed ice cream, and to me, it was most reminiscent of sweet, fruity bergamot. The ice cream itself was light and fluffy, making it that much easier to eat a scoop or two without feeling like I was overindulging. Kimball got one of his Nuggs go-tos, the Queen Bee, flavored with honey, brown sugar, amaretto extract and honey-roasted almonds. The sugar high was beginning to hit us, and our moods were good as we scraped the bottoms of our cups.
52 Broadway; there are also locations in Washington Park, Jefferson Park and Uptown
303-282-4645
sweetaction.com
Good for an afternoon pick-me-up while strolling Broadway or a late-night snack (all four locations are open until 11 p.m. or midnight)
There's even an emphasis on making high-quality vegan flavors, a category many other ice cream shops tend to wave away with a basic fruit sorbet or two. I'm already an established admirer of Sweet Action's vegan pints, which are available at metro-wide Whole Foods and Natural Grocers (alongside its dairy-based flavors).
I overheard a friendly employee telling another customer that there is an archive of 2,000 revolving flavors. Twenty of these were available on our visit, and I was mightily tempted by the taster of pandan that we tried. I needed a palate refresh, though, and opted for the Chile Lime Sorbet while Kimball ordered a scoop each of Trail Mix studded with soaked raisins and Hazelnut Cherry Swirl. Mine was spicy and tangy enough to reinvigorate me, and we both thoroughly enjoyed the toasty hazelnut flavor from Kimball's cherry pick.
1882 South Pearl Street; find a full list of locations on its website
720-479-8838
sweetcow.com
Good for an after-dinner treat, whether you're dining out or at home (it's available for local delivery through Grubhub)
I've long been a fan of Sweet Cow — its Vegan Peanut Butter Oreo is the ice cream of my dreams. On this visit, the Gatorade Sorbet drew my attention (and made me laugh), so we gave it a try. It was unexpectedly fruity and sweet (in a great way); Kimball noted that it was "playful, creative and refreshing." My cup of Chocolate Peanut Butter Pretzel was rich, dense and almost chewy, which is my ideal ice cream texture. It ended up being one of my favorite bites of the day, and the huge chunks of fudgy brownie in Kimball's B Is for Brownie scoop were pretty darn good, too. Even after five ice creams, we were feeling so good that he grabbed a tiny cup of Gatorade Sorbet for the road.
2423 South Downing Street
rightcream.com
Good for people who like trendy flavors and curated toppings
Pints and scoop flavors vary weekly and tend to sell out quickly. It was late afternoon when we stopped in, so we had our pick of simpler flavors that could be customized with a variety of fruit curds and toffee-ized toppings (which kept them super crunchy, even when mixed into the ice cream). I tried the perfectly salty and sweet melon ice cream, but ultimately decided on a scoop of bright purple ube with a sprinkle of Oreo streusel. Michael got a cheesecake scoop drizzled with passion fruit curd and the same Oreos. Both were sticky and rich, and we agreed they were the best, most dense texture we'd tried that day. It was a blast to mix and match the ice creams with the sauces and toppings, so come with a group if you want to try a little of everything.
303-321-2370
liksicecream.com
Good for families and small groups as well as quiet evenings on the patio when the weather is nice
After Right Cream, we still had enough life in us to squeeze in one more stop on our way back north. Liks was at the top of my bonus list, as it's been my longtime favorite ice cream in Denver. Although it's located on a relatively busy street, it still feels quiet and insulated from the hubbub, like walking into a small-town ice cream shop. It had the largest selection with over thirty offerings, almost all of which are kid-friendly. While there was a steady stream of college kids and families coming in the door, we were able to chat with the convivial staff and take our time looking through the flavors.
We both got a scoop of candy-sweet, neon-hued Green Apple Sorbet, which Michael paired with Cotton Candy. "This is really doing it for me," he said, as we ate our final scoops of the day. It was high praise, considering how many scoops we'd had in the previous four hours. I also got a scoop of my all-time favorite, Graham Cracker Station (made with a graham cracker-saturated base and dotted with chocolate-covered bits of toffee).
Admittedly, a lot. If you're looking to go on your own ice cream tour — or just find a new neighborhood favorite — here are a few we didn't mention: Little Man's four locations plus its Congress Park offshoot Sweet Cooie's; Inside Scoop Creamery on Platte Street; Milkbox Ice Creamery in Union Station; Em's Ice Cream, which has locations in Park Hill and Wheat Ridge; Ice Cream Riot on East Colfax Avenue (get a Pop-Tart ice cream sandwich); and the legendary Bonnie Brae Ice Cream — and that's not even counting those in the wider metro area. Now if you'll excuse me, I need to map out my next ice cream tour.