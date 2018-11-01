The Veggie Whisperer Takes Plant-Based Mediterranean Food to the Streets

Doug Petri launched the Veggie Whisperer food truck last month in Denver when the vegetarian entrepreneur noticed there were only a handful of plant-based restaurants in the city. “I started cooking vegetarian food for myself every day, and over the course of ten years developed the best hummus and falafel I had ever tasted,” Petri says.

After having friends who had lived in the Middle East tell him his hummus and falafel were as good as anything they had over there, he knew it was time to take this concept on the road.