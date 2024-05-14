 Three Colorado Spots Land on Yelp's Best BBQ Restaurants List | Westword
Three Colorado Joints Land on Yelp's Top 100 Barbecue Spots List

These spots are smokin'.
May 14, 2024
Post Oak landed at number 29 on Yelp's list.
Post Oak landed at number 29 on Yelp's list.
While Colorado may not have its own well-known regional barbecue style, as some other states do, the slow-smoked scene here has gotten better and better in recent years — check out our top ten barbecue joints list for proof.

Many of those spots are run by people from states like Texas, who've brought their skills to the region. That's the case at Post Oak Barbecue, which is owned by Fort Worth native Nick Prince. It landed at number 29 on Yelp's latest edition of its Top 100 Barbecue Spots list, which is determined by user reviews.

According to Yelp, "We identified businesses in the Barbecue category with a large concentration of reviews mentioning 'barbecue,' then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning those keywords. If a business with multiple locations appeared on the list more than once, we only included the highest-rated location. All businesses were marked open on Yelp as of February 28, 2024. When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of February 28, 2024."

Two other Colorado spots also made Yelp's list. The Longmont outpost of Georgia Boys BBQ, which has locations in Frederick and Greeley as well, is at number 87, while the Westminster outpost of local chain GQue Championship BBQ is number 88.
MIA from the list is a spot that made headlines last year when it was the only barbecue joint included in Colorado's first Michelin Guide. AJ's Pit Bar-B-Q received the Bib Gourmand designation, which recognizes places that offer "high quality cuisine at a good value."

And if it's a good value you're seeking, one of our favorite deals in town is the $3 barbecue sammies available on Saturdays and Sundays at Roaming Buffalo, a spot that embraces Colorado's culinary roots by offering options such as local lamb, bison ribs and bison green chile and cheddar sausage.

To see Yelp's full Top 100 Barbecue Spots list, visit yelp.com. 
