TRVE Brewing Opening Second Taproom in RiNo

“The opportunity really just dropped in our lap,” says Nick Nunns, owner of TRVE Brewing, which is planning to open a second taproom at 4290 Brighton Boulevard in 2024.
He adds, perhaps to the collective groan of business owners across the city, that a typical real estate marketing email got his attention. As a business owner, "you end up on a million different email lists, from people trying to market you whatever,” Nunns explains. “And the opportunity for the space just looked like a good one that fit us in a lot of different ways.”
The plans for the 3,500+ square foot building in RiNo are still their infancy — Nunns just got initial feedback. While the specifics of the design are still under-wraps, he notes that there will be some similarity to the original TRVE space at 227 Broadway, but with a somewhat softer, more sophisticated style. “There won’t be any big tables, but we’re still trying to keep that chevron bar shape in the concept,” Nunns says.
So will the new tap room be blasting heavy metal music like at the original? “The playlist will not change,” Nunns assures. “Even if you’re going to [the nearby Mission Ballroom] for some bedazzled country show, we’re still going to have the same playlist on. We’re still going to welcome you into the space just the way we would any other person,” he says.
Being so close to the Mission Ballroom also presents opportunities for partnership, Nunns adds. While the venue is too big for many of the heavy metal groups that TRVE works with, Nunns sees a few of the bigger groups making sense for a collaborative show there once or twice a year.
What the new TRVE taproom will have, however, is an expansive wrap-around patio. “You can throw a rock at the Mission from it,” says Nunns.
Parking can be challenging in the area, especially with Mission planning around 250 shows a year. But, Nunns notes, it's also convenient to get to via public transportation or Ubers and Lyfts.
With Left Hand Brewing operating a tap room next door, Blue Moon around the corner, and at least one other brewery tenant planning to move in down the street, the beer scene is quickly building along the North Brighton corridor. Nunns doesn’t sound too concerned about the competition, though. “We’re kind of getting ahead of things a little bit," he says, "but there’s so much activity [in the neighborhood], and it’s becoming a new, interesting neighborhood to live, work, eat, drink at.”
Besides, TRVE is used to adapting, and has been enjoying growth. Sales are up at the original taproom, and distribution has expanded to the point where the team will have to start thinking about expanding production capacity. While TRVE has never been a purely niche beer maker, it did have early notoriety beyond just being a heavy metal brewery — It was also known for producing sour beers, a market that started dipping fast and hard several years ago. “We’ve always kind of been kings and queens of pivoting,” says Nunns. “We saw the writing on the wall [with sour beer], and in 2018, we commissioned more clean tanks, the canning line, basically all the things that enabled us to continue to grow our clean sized production.”
Today, TRVE is known for having a variety of well-executed beer styles. The brewery regularly makes it on national must-visit lists for those visiting Denver, and you’re as likely to find somebody enjoying a crisp lager there as you are a hoppy IPA or a farmhouse beer.
At the Brighton location, the neighboring tenant is expected to be a food business. While the specifics aren't finalized yet, Nunns is hoping to have a similar setup as TRVE currently does with Music City Hot Chicken at its Broadway location. That partnership has been successful, he says, so hopefully the team can bring that good energy to RiNo.