Ten Tasty Vegan Restaurant Week Recommendations

The vegan molcajete is the special at Adelitas Cocina y Cantina for Vegan Restaurant Week.

Denver's first Vegan Restaurant Week arrives on Monday, May 13, thanks to Veganizer Den and VegFest Colorado. Restaurants, both vegan and traditional, are offering plant-based specials and multi-course meals through Sunday, May 19. Here are ten recommendations for a great dinner free of meat, dairy and eggs help you celebrate your vegan lifestyle all week long. And it's not just restaurants; a number of food trucks are also getting into the plant-based spirit, including Migration Taco, SOS Catering, Sunshine Bowls, the Veggie Whisperer, WongWayVeg and the Veggie Yeti.

Adelitas Cocina y Cantina

1294 South Broadway

303-778-1294



Adelitas Cocina y Cantina serves traditional fare from southwestern Mexico, and plant-based diners can enjoy portobello fajitas, veggie tacos and burritos, vegetable sopes and salsa flights. For Vegan Restaurant Week, the special is a vegan molcajete — summer squash, mushrooms, turnips, chayote squash, poblano peppers, carrots, corn, roasted tomatoes and roasted onions all served in a hot stone bowl with sizzling tomato-jalapeño sauce and warm tortillas.

Briar Common Brewery + Eatery

2298 Clat Street

720-512-3894



Briar Common Brewery + Eatery is offering not only a three-course, plant-based meal but is pairing each vegan option with a house beer. The cost is $45 for the multi-course meal and pairing or $35 for just the food. Up first is barbecue baby Carrots with tofu labneh, toasted almond and smoked paprika oil. Course two is spring greens with sweet peas, arugula, asparagus, spring onion, snap peas and white balsamic sauce. Finish up with a portobello cap filled with garlic white bean stuffing and red quinoa pilaf topped with roasted tomato vinaigrette.

Charcoal Bistro

1028 South Gayloard Street

303-953-8718



With the success of its monthly vegan dinner series, Charcoal Bistro's entry into Vegan Restaurant Week is a natural fit. A $39 four-course tasting menu includes charred eggplant tostada with vegan feta cheese; baked cashew ricotta artichoke dip with kale chips; tortilla soup; and a chocolate pot de crème. If you’re not up for the whole menu, the entrée special is spinach herbed-ricotta cappellacci.

Choice Market

1770 Broadway

303-819-1333



Choice Market is serving vegan specials for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Kick off your day with a quinoa breakfast bowl with JUST Egg, asparagus and salsa verde, or a coconut yogurt and blue-green algae bowl with dates and hemp granola. For lunch, the famous Impossible meat makes appearances in the burger and in meatballs in a couscous bowl. And a mushroom sandwich is topped with dairy-free cheddar, Fresno chiles, charred onions and vegan aioli.

Saucy Bombay

2616 East Colfax Avenue

303-320-3020



Saucy Bombay makes traditional Indian cuisine in a fast-casual setting. The Vegan Restaurant Week featured dish at Saucy Bombay is the Buddha Bowl, a mix of vegetables and garbanzo beans served with basmati rice, with your choice of tikka masala, korma, vindaloo, kadai, yellow lentil or spinach sauces. Any sauce, rice and veggie combo can be nestled in whole-wheat roti for an Indian burrito. Naan without butter and vegetable samosas are also vegan.

Concourse Restaurant Moderne

10195 East 29th Street

419-309-0479



At Concourse, dine on a vegan four-course dinner for $35. Appetizers include maitake mushrooms and carrots grilled with yuzu, ponzu, celery curls and paprika oil; and pea soup with spiced coconut foam. Entrees include a choice of beluga lentil dal, or char kway tao: tapioca noodles, mushroom, asparagus, snow peas and haricots verts.

Fire on the Mountain

3801 West 32nd Avenue

720-810-9457



Fire on the Mountain is known for its spicy chicken wings, but veg options are plentiful. Wings and any protein in a sandwich can be swapped with cauliflower or seitan. Many of the sauces are also vegan: lime cilantro, Cajun dry rub, spicy peanut, bourbon chipotle, El Jefe, raspberry habanero and Jamaican jerk. Vegan Restaurant Week specials are fried mac and cheese balls with vegan sriracha ranch dressing, kale pesto pasta and jackfruit barbecue sandwiches with avocado ranch slaw.

Himchuli Indian and Nepal Cuisine

3489 West 32nd Avenue

303-728-9957



The menu at Himchuli Indian and Nepal Cuisine is loaded with vegan options for Vegan Restaurant Week. Starters include dal soup, chickpea-battered veggies, roti, samosas and a salad with orange-mint dressing. Traditional meatless dishes are all served with basmati or brown rice, incuding sweet potato tikka masala, bhindi masala and sweet cashew coconut cream korma.

Infinitus Pie

1062 East 16th Avenue, Broomfield

303-546-3593



The Infinitus Pie (or just iPie for short) pizza menu has a handful of vegan gems with toppings, such as locally made Peaceful Rebel vegan cheese, Impossible Burger, and the house Bomb Sauce — a blend of red sauce, white sauce and sriracha. Augment these with a long list of veggie toppings, including green chile, banana peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, broccoli, roast garlic and mushrooms.

Native Foods Cafe

680 South Colorado Boulevard

303-758-3440



For Vegan Restaurant Week, Native Foods Cafe is offering a free house-made beverage with any entree order. Just mention “Vegan Restaurant Week” when you place your order. There are dozens of tasty meals to choose from; the grilled chicken sandwich is topped with smoked gouda cheese and crunchy parmesan truffle potato chips, and burgers are smothered in bold toppings from brisket-style seitan and barbecue sauce to jalapeño-pimento cheese and seitan bacon.