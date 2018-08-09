Vegan Road Trip: There's No Shortage of Plant-Based Food in Fort Collins

For vegan travelers looking for a fun town with great food options, Fort Collins is definitely worthy of a day trip. Old Town Square in the city's heart is filled with independent shops, restaurants and bars. The bike-friendly city is home to eighteen breweries and a number of museums and is a launching point for outdoor adventure at Horsetooth Reservoir and on the Cache la Poudre River. If you’re swinging through or making Fort Collins your destination, here’s where to eat if you’re vegan.

The Gold Leaf Collective, at 120 West Laurel (on the north edge of the Colorado State University campus) is a family-owned spot serving only dairy- and meat-free sandwiches and bowls, along with tempting vegan starters and sides. Ingredients are sourced locally for the Buffalo artichoke sandwich, teetering Dagwood and English muffin melt, which comes piled with turmeric tofu, crispy seitan, house mozzarella and pickle aioli. Build your own "Mac & Shew" (that's macaroni with cashew cheese) bowl by adding crispy seitan, Hatch green chiles, grilled broccoli or lion's mane mushrooms, among other options.

Tasty Harmony, at 160 West Oak Street, is all vegetarian and mostly vegan. Kick it off with nachos topped with homemade cashew cheese, Mexican-style jackfruit, black beans, guacamole and vegan sour cream, or opt for a plate of artichoke quinoa cakes. For Southern-style comfort food, the Kentucky Fried Freedom is battered and fried seitan, mashed potatoes and gravy, garlicky greens, and smokey black-eyed peas. For a lighter option, there are plenty of satisfying salads, such as the Big Fat Greek Salad with vegan feta, grilled tofu, romaine lettuce and olives.