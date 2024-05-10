Vine Street Teases Pop-Ups as It Pushes Back Reopening Date

It's been over four years since fans of Vine Street Pub could get a taste of its beers, wings and burgers in the Uptown neighborhood, and now they'll have to wait a bit longer.
In March, Vine Street finally announced plans to reopen, promising a May 15 comeback. "Best news I’ve heard all year," wrote one Westword reader. But almost no restaurant opening (or reopening) ever happens as planned, and, not surprisingly, that date has since shifted.
"Vine Street Pub will be re-opening in early June!" reads the latest update, posted on Vine Street's Facebook page on May 9, along with a photo of some of the new staff in a training session.
Meanwhile, it seems that some who are hungry for Vine Street's return have become hangry. The message ends with a warning: "People who write mean and ugly comments will be blocked and are not welcome in the pub! How does the song go? 'Ain't no time for hate!'