 Vine Street in Denver Teases Pop-Ups as It Pushes Back Reopening Date | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Vine Street Teases Pop-Ups as It Pushes Back Reopening Date

Staff training has begun but it won't fully open by the original planned comeback date of May 15.
May 10, 2024
Vine Street Pub will reopen May 15.
Vine Street Pub will reopen May 15. Molly Martin
Share this:
It's been over four years since fans of Vine Street Pub could get a taste of its beers, wings and burgers in the Uptown neighborhood, and now they'll have to wait a bit longer.

In March, Vine Street finally announced plans to reopen, promising a May 15 comeback. "Best news I’ve heard all year," wrote one Westword reader. But almost no restaurant opening (or reopening) ever happens as planned, and, not surprisingly, that date has since shifted.

"Vine Street Pub will be re-opening in early June!" reads the latest update, posted on Vine Street's Facebook page on May 9, along with a photo of some of the new staff in a training session.
click to enlarge a group of people sitting at tables in a dining room
Vine Street staff training has begun.
Vine Street Pub/Facebook
While Vine Street's reopening won't come until next month, there could soon be other reasons to visit 1700 Vine Street before June. "We may have some exciting pop-ups in the next few weeks! Keep an eye on this space and on Instagram for more details!" the post continues.

Meanwhile, it seems that some who are hungry for Vine Street's return have become hangry. The message ends with a warning: "People who write mean and ugly comments will be blocked and are not welcome in the pub! How does the song go? 'Ain't no time for hate!'
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Westword has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Molly Martin has been the Food & Drink editor at Westword since 2021. Prior to joining the staff, Molly reported on the Denver dining scene for more than a decade and contributed to Thrillist. At Westword, Molly monitors restaurant openings and closings, offers dining recommendations and reports on Denver-area food news and trends. She also publishes such annual lists as Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants, and contributes to the yearly Best of Denver edition. In 2023, she was recognized with the Colorado Restaurant Association's Outstanding Media Professional award.
Contact: Molly Martin
Goosetown Tavern's Kitchen Reopens, and It's Smoking!

Bars

Goosetown Tavern's Kitchen Reopens, and It's Smoking!

By Patricia Calhoun
The Ten Best Places to Eat Breakfast in Denver

Breakfast & Brunch

The Ten Best Places to Eat Breakfast in Denver

By Molly Martin
This Week in Beer: Two Industry Pros Are Crowdfunding a New Brewery and More

Beer

This Week in Beer: Two Industry Pros Are Crowdfunding a New Brewery and More

By Ryan Pachmayer
This Littleton Restaurant Supports the Neighborhood With More Than Meals

Activism

This Littleton Restaurant Supports the Neighborhood With More Than Meals

By Abigail Bliss
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation