Reader: I've Missed the Burgers and Beer at Vine Street Pub

All Colorado restaurants were ordered closed on March 17, 2020. Four years later, one just announced when it will reopen.
March 24, 2024
Vine Street Pub will reopen May 15.
Vine Street Pub will reopen May 15. Molly Martin
On March 17, 2020, all Colorado restaurants were ordered closed because of the pandemic. Four years later, most of those spots have reopened, some have been transformed into other concepts, and still others have announced that they're gone for good. But the fate of a few remained unknown.

This past week, though, La Forêt opened in the former home of Beatrice & Woodsley. And another mystery was cleared up when Vine Street Pub, the sister restaurant to Boulder's Mountain Sun that had been a staple for beer, burgers, wings and friendly hippie vibes at 1700 Vine Street since 2008, promised that it would reopen on May 15.

Judging from their comments on the Westword Facebook post of the Vine Street Pub news, fans can't wait. Says Zane:
Best news I’ve heard all year.
Adds Susan: 
About time! I've missed the burgers and beer at Vine Street.
Responds Ruben: 
Hippies, friends of hippies, wannabe hippies and just plain old people will always enjoy Vine Street Pub. Can’t wait to get my old REI pals to reunite, as we did many times.
Notes David:
Gonna wait a bit longer for the crowds to die down. There was usually a line on a regular day; I couldn't imagine it now on reopening.
Wonders Jon:
Hope they got a new ATM, too. Remember when we couldn’t use dirty cash? Maybe that’s the real reason for the COVID closure.

Notes Aden: 
Just in time for the gentrification

Concludes Mike:
For a second, I thought it was Benny's....sigh.
Yes, with the Beatrice & Woodsley space back in business and Vine Street Pub's reopening announcement, that leaves just one spot unaccounted for. Although Benny's, the beloved cantina at 301 East Seventh Avenue, announced it was coming back two years ago, the building remains locked up tight.

What restaurants do you miss? Will you be in line when Vine Street opens? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected].
