Local Franchisees Open the State's First Vita Cane, a Popular Sugarcane Juice and Açaí Chain





Sugarcane juice isn’t new to the area. “We've been drinking sugarcane forever. Our really good friends down at New Saigon Bakery offer a sugarcane drink. We were getting it there for decades before,” explains Ton. But, she notes, “We're the first brick-and-mortar shop [in Colorado] that specializes, specifically, in sugarcane.”



“We don't have boba, we don't have smoothies — we don't have any of that," Than adds, "so we had to keep it very authentic. We had to make sure that the community would support it, so we couldn't just open in any location.”



Many customers are of Asian and Latin descent, given those cultures' familiarity with sugarcane juice, and they’ve shared reactions such as, “'This reminds me of Singapore. This reminds me of Vietnam. This reminds me of my childhood,'” says Than. “It’s a lot of nostalgia.”

click to enlarge The kumquat-infused sugarcane juice is a crowd favorite. Abigail Bliss



click to enlarge The interior of Vita Cane was largely constructed by the Denver franchise owners. Abigail Bliss



I also sampled sugarcane juice infused with kumquat and was pleasantly surprised by its balance of flavors. It was tart and citrusy, but not sour enough to make you pucker. Note to novices: To properly mix the flavors, be sure to shake the beverage before sticking a straw through its sealed lid. Ton affirms this, saying that the nostalgic sentiment often comes from older Vietnamese patrons. "They're like, 'This tastes like Vietnam — 100 percent.'" She adds that they often order sugarcane juice with kumquat, a traditional blend that balances sweet and tart flavors. Sugarcane juice has long served a niche audience, but businesses like Vita Cane and Lucky Canes are popularizing it in Denver. I hadn't tried the beverage prior to meeting Ton and Than. The popular 50/50 beverage infused with coconut had a flavor reminiscent of honeydew or aloe vera juice, and its sweetness wasn't syrupy; instead, it had a natural quality.

“We really stand behind the product because it's done right,” says Ton, who visited several Vita Cane shops in California with her husband before signing on as franchisees. The trip solidified their interest in the opportunity, as each location impressed with its quality and consistency. “The biggest thing for my husband was to be able to stand behind it and know what it's all about. His parents owned a restaurant for, like, thirty years, so he comes from that background.”



In addition, Ton and her spouse previously owned a different franchise food business. Their operations experience married well with Than and her husband’s background in construction and commercial properties. When the partners found the South Federal space last May, it was a blank canvas.



“We put all of our work into it. We didn't hire out for much — just what required licensing. [We and] our husbands were very involved in the buildout of this location,” says Than.



“We really thank the community for the outpouring love and support, because it's been one heck of a ride," Ton concludes. "It's been so fun, and we feel truly feel blessed.”