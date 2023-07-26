Navigation
Voodoo Doughnut's (Not Pink) Boulder Location Set to Open August 1

The fourth Colorado outpost of the Portland-born chain, which includes a drive-thru, had to change its exterior color because it violated city codes.
July 26, 2023
Voodoo had to paint over its pink exterior in Boulder.
Voodoo had to paint over its pink exterior in Boulder. Voodoo Doughnut/Instagram
The first sign that Voodoo Doughnuts was planning to add a location in Boulder was pink paint on the building at 3210 Arapahoe Avenue. But by May, the brand's signature hue was gone, replaced by a gray and black exterior. "We’re just simply following the rules. Voodoo Boulder IS coming soon!" a representative for the company told Westword at the time.

It turns out that the City of Boulder isn't a fan of pink, at least not for the exterior of buildings. (Don't tell Barbie.) The color violated city codes, so Boulder officials requested the change. Now the not-pink Voodoo location is gearing up to open at 8 a.m. on August 1 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. It will also be serving a limited-time, Boulder-only pastry, the Golden Buffalo doughnut, in honor of the University of Colorado mascot.
click to enlarge box of doughnuts
The box is pink. The building isn't.
Voodoo Doughnut
“We are stoked to finally open our doors,” Chris Schultz, Voodoo Doughnut CEO, said in an announcement of the opening date. “Our team has worked tirelessly to bring that Voodoo magic to the Boulder community."

The Boulder location, which will be the fourth in Colorado, will be decked out with "a massive chandelier," according to the company, as well as "hand-painted murals by local artists, one-of-a-kind wallpaper, a black velvet painting featuring Spirit Channelers to watch over the store, and a drive-thru."

The company, which was founded in Portland, Oregon, twenty years ago, has more expansion plans in the works, with upcoming locations in Tempe, Arizona, and Dallas, Texas, but no more Colorado additions have been announced. 
