Two Colorado Waffle House Locations Are Offering Valentine's Day Reservations

Nothing says love like hashbrowns smothered and covered under the glow of the iconic yellow sign.
February 6, 2024
Outposts in Littleton and Colorado Springs are participating this year.
After Anthony Bourdain's first Waffle House experience, he called it "marvelous — an irony-free zone where everything is beautiful and nothing hurts." And in an irony-free way, it's also become a Valentine's Day hot spot.

"The tradition began in 2008 at a Waffle House restaurant in John’s Creek, Georgia," the company explains. "An influx of customers dined at this restaurant every Valentine’s Day, so the manager decided to make the experience extra special. Today, the trend of offering decorated tables with tablecloths, a specially curated jukebox playlist, and Valentine’s decorations tastefully gracing the customer area has spread to multiple Waffle House locations, as the number of participating restaurants has increased each year."

This year, 194 Waffle House locations in 23 states "will open their doors to lovers, families and friends wanting to mark the date in a unique way," according to the company. One of those states is Colorado, where two outposts are participating this year.

This is the only day of the year when Waffle House offers reservations. Guests can call to book at the following locations:
  • 755 West Fillmore Street, Colorado Springs, 719-475-2726
  • 201 East County Line Road, Littleton, 303-738-1000
