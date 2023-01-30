Your 2024 Guide to Valentine's Day Dining in Denver

They say food is the way to one’s heart, and fortunately, Denver has seemingly endless dining options for Valentine’s Day. This roundup features over seventy specials across the city. Book reservations to upscale eateries with prix fixe menus, grab a to-go package for a cozy night in, find tasty locally made gifts and much more.
If you're looking for ways to dine on February 14 without having to plan ahead, check out these offbeat ideas.
Here are the best food and drink specials at Denver restaurants this Valentine’s Day:
Ace Eat Serve: Enjoy Lunar New Year specials like cured-salmon poke and ginger-soy chicken roulade on Valentine’s Day, available à la carte or as a full menu. Seating starts at 4 p.m., $10 and up or $55 full menu, 501 East 17th Avenue, 303-800-7705, aceeatserve.com.
Adrift: This tropical bar will offer 15 percent off all boozy punch bowls, which serve two to eight guests and pair well with its Polynesian-inspired dishes. Seating starts at 5 p.m., $30 and up, 218 South Broadway, 720-784-8111, adriftbar.com.
Alma Fonda Fina: Savor Mexican dishes by chef Johnny Curiel and end on a sweet, smoky note with a special pairing of curated mezcals and local Cultura chocolates. Seating starts at 2 p.m., $18 and up, 2556 15th Street, 303-455-9463, exploretock.com.
Black Box Bakery: This Edgewater Public Market vendor is offering a pre-order box of pastries including a strawberry croissant, a chocolate doughnut, a rose mini cube and more. Pickup starts at 8 a.m., $30, 5505 West 20th Avenue, Edgewater, 720-213-8531, blackboxbakery.com.
Blanchard Family Wines: Visit Dairy Block for this winery’s Hearts on Fire special, which includes two glasses of rosé and a s’mores platter with heart-shaped marshmallows. Seating starts at 1 p.m., $34, 1855 Blake Street Suite 120, 720-990-9092, bfwcolorado.com.
Blue Island Oyster Bar and Seafood: Sip a complimentary glass of rosé bubbly and find out if shellfish truly is an aphrodisiac with three courses from the Lobster Lovers’ menu. Seating starts at 4 p.m., $99, Denver and Lone Tree locations, blueislandoysterbar.com.
Denver Milk Market: The pizzeria at this Dairy Block eatery will offer an affordable beer pitcher and pizza special, with options like wild mushroom, prosciutto and classic Margherita. Seating starts at 11 a.m., $26, 1800 Wazee Street, denvermilkmarket.com.
Bruno's Italian Bistro: Highlights on the four-course menu include fresh burrata Caprese, filet mignon with a brandy mushroom sauce, lobster ravioli and limoncello mascarpone cake. Seating starts at 5 p.m., $110 per pair, 560 South Broadway, 303-777-3474, opentable.com.
Call Me Pearl: This intimate lounge inside the Rally Hotel will serve specialty cocktails inspired by the stages of love, along with shareable bites like beef carpaccio, crispy rice cakes and oysters on the half shell. Seating starts at 5 p.m., $24 and up, 1600 20th Street, 720-760-8937, callmepearlbar.com.
Cantina Loca: À la carte specials like hamachi yellowtail crudo aguachile, pork tenderloin with mole rosa and spicy Mexican chocolate pudding will be accompanied by festive drinks and live music. Seating starts at 4 p.m., $13 and up, 2890 Zuni Street, 303-284-6738, cantinaloca.com.
Citizen Rail: The special three-course menu features raw oysters, truffle consommé, petit filet, brown-butter fried cauliflower, Black Forest entremet and other decadent choices. Seating starts at 4 p.m., $115, 1899 16th Street Mall, 303-323-0017, opentable.com.
Corinne: Alongside its classic dinner menu, Le Méridien’s signature restaurant will offer specials like beef hot rock, squid ink bucatini with lobster tail and bone-in short rib, plus 14 percent off all wine bottles. Seating starts at 5 p.m., $48 and up, 1455 California Street, 720-996-1555, corinnedenver.com.
Corrida: This rooftop restaurant will serve a four-course menu featuring Spanish-inspired starters and mains with vegetarian options, plus chocolate semifreddo or mango sorbet. Seating starts at 5 p.m., $95-$180, 1023 Walnut Street, Boulder, 303-444-1333, opentable.com.
EDGE Restaurant & Bar: Set within the Four Seasons Hotel, this modern steakhouse will serve a prix fixe menu featuring Kumamoto oysters, lobster risotto, dry-aged duck breast, charred red snapper and a pistachio dark chocolate torte. Seating starts at 5 p.m., $135, 1111 14th Street, 303-389-3050, edgerestaurantdenver.com.
The Family Jones Spirit House: This distillery and bar will serve a special Valentine’s Day cocktail called étouffant — a bourbon-based drink with pomegranate, raspberry and chocolate notes and topped with a beet dust heart. Seating starts at 4 p.m., $13 and up, 3245 Osage Street, 303-481-8185, thefamilyjones.co.
Fire Restaurant & Lounge: Stay at the Art Hotel or simply dine at its on-site Fire Restaurant, which will serve a special menu including Marry Me Chicken ravioli, steak frites with red chimichurri and raspberry cheesecake. Seating starts at 4 p.m., $75, 1201 Broadway, 720-709-4431, opentable.com.
FlyteCo Brewing: Celebrate on a budget with this Berkeley brewery’s special: four craft beers paired with artisanal ice cream for just $20 per person. Seating starts at 7 a.m., $20, 4499 West 38th Avenue, 720-772-7319, flytecobeer.com.
FlyteCo Tower: Snap photos at the top of the 164-foot air traffic control tower, then enjoy mini golf, bowling and arcade games, plus craft beer and pub grub. Tours start at 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., $12 and up, 3120 Uinta Street, 720-708-8833, eventbrite.com.
The Fort: Valentine’s Day specials include a chile-rubbed buffalo filet paired with a four-ounce lobster tail, plus raspberry Chambord negrita served with a mini bottle of Prosecco. Seating starts at 5:30 p.m., $49 and up, 19192 CO-8, Morrison, 303-697-4771, thefort.com.
Guard and Grace: Chef Troy Guard's contemporary steakhouse will offer a surf-and-turf special for two, plus à la carte options like Maine lobster bisque, razor clams and Kobe beef bites. Seating starts at 4 p.m., 1801 California Street, 303-293-8500, guardandgrace.com.
HashTAG: Pair platter-sized pancakes with this brunch restaurant’s drink special: Love Potion #75, featuring gin, lemon, simple syrup and strawberry jam in a martini glass. Seating starts at 6:30 a.m. (Highlands Ranch) and 7 a.m. (Denver), $12 and up, Highlands Ranch and Denver locations, hashtag-restaurant.com.
Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse: The distillery will pair four cocktails with four courses, including a grazing board, seared sea scallops with lemon butter curd, braised short ribs with whiskey reduction and tiramisu. Seating starts at 7 p.m., $125, 3636 Chestnut Place, 720-532-0937, irontondistillery.com.
Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar: Choices like sea scallop crudo, steak tartare, lobster-crawfish bisque, shrimp mafaldine and roasted winter squash appear on chef Sheila Lucero’s four-course menu. Seating starts at 3:30 p.m., $90-$140, five locations in Denver, Boulder, Fort Collins and Colorado Springs, jaxfishhouse.com.
Jill's Restaurant & Bistro: This classy restaurant’s three-course candlelight dinner highlights burrata and arugula with bruschetta, Black Angus petit filet with red beet Bordelaise, devil’s food cake with raspberry ganache and other selections. Seating starts at 4 p.m., $79, 900 Walnut Street, Boulder, 720-406-7399, opentable.com.
Jovanina’s Broken Italian: Enjoy an intimate dining experience and a four-course menu featuring charcuterie, goat cheese ravioli with butter squash purée, bavette steak, bombolini doughnuts and more Italian options. Seating starts at 5 p.m., $99, 1520 Blake Street, 720-541-7721, jovanina.com.
Kachina Cantina: À la carte specials include bacon-wrapped scallops, mussels and fideo, a 32-ounce cowboy steak for two served with green chili whipped potatoes, and stuffed sopapillas. Seating starts at 5 p.m., $15-$48, 1890 Wazee Street, 720-460-2728, kachinadenver.com.
Kawa Ni: In collaboration with local bakery Funky Flame, this Japanese eatery will offer a Valentine’s dessert for two including a mochi trio and peanut butter miso cookie with blueberry jam. Seating starts at 4 p.m., $12.50 and up, 1900 West 32nd Avenue, 303-455-9208, kawanidenver.com.
Le Bilboquet: The four-course prix fixe menu features options like zucchini crudo, foie gras mousse, braised short rib, cheese assortments and a trio of desserts, plus add-ons like caviar blinis ($55) and Périgord black truffle ($100). Seating starts at 5 p.m., $105, 299 St. Paul Street, 303-835-9999, lebilboquetdenver.com.
Le French: Along with its standard menu, the eatery will serve an elegant four-course dinner highlighting roasted red pepper and tomato soup, kabocha with curried cauliflower and sour raisins, pastrami-spiced duck breast, chocolate mousse and more choices. Seating starts at 4 p.m., $99, two locations in Denver, lefrenchdenver.com.
Local Jones: Pick up treats from chef Saura’s bake shop, attend her chocolate truffle-making class on February 13 or book Valentine’s Day dinner reservations for the Halcyon hotel’s signature bistro. Pickup starts at 7:30 a.m., class starts at 6 p.m., seating starts at 5 p.m., pricing varies, 249 Columbine Street, 720-772-5022, halcyonhotelcherrycreek.com.
Los Chingones: This Mexican-inspired restaurant will offer a dinner-for-two special that includes an appetizer, two taco plates, dessert and two margaritas for just $45. Seating starts at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. (Central Park), $45, four locations in Denver and Fort Collins, loschingonesmexican.com.
LUKI Brewery: On February 10, pairs can paint matching halves of a panoramic art piece while sipping craft beer, seltzer or hop tea. Painting class starts at 12:30 p.m., $95 per pair, 14715 West 64th Avenue, Arvada, 303-421-2603, commerce.arryved.com.
Mano Pastaria: Visit this Milk Market eatery for garlic bread and two housemade pasta dishes, served with either a bottle of sauvignon blanc or pinot noir. Seating starts at 11 a.m., $105 per pair, 1800 Wazee Street, denvermilkmarket.com.
Miette et Chocolat: This Stanley Marketplace vendor will bring back its conversational heart bonbons for Valentine’s Day, complementing its other artisan chocolates and sweets. Pickup starts at 11 a.m., $3 and up, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora, 303-658-0861, mietteetchocolat.com.
My Neighbor Félix: Order from the Tablas Fuertas menu featuring fiery Mexican dishes best enjoyed by two or more, along with its 56-ounce Megarita served in a communal glass. Seating starts at 11 a.m., $44 and up, four locations in Denver, Boulder and Colorado Springs, myneighborfelix.com.
Noble Riot: Order a bottle of Champagne and a bucket of hot fried chicken, then make Valentine's Day even spicier with the bar's BDSM wine-pairing class. Seating starts at 4 p.m., class starts at 6:30 p.m., $55 dinner, $99.69 class, 1336 27th Street, 303-993-5330, exploretock.com.
Nocturne: Plan a romantic date night at this bi-level lounge featuring live jazz, a three- or five-course tasting menu and wine pairings. Seating starts at 6:30 p.m., $195, 1330 27th Street, 303-295-3333, exploretock.com.
Noisette: This French eatery will serve an elegant three-course meal of lobster bisque or Parisian gnocchi, braised veal or maitake mushrooms, plus raspberry mousse and optional wine pairings. Seating starts at 5 p.m., $125-$180, 3254 Navajo Street, 720-769-8103, resy.com.
Olive & Finch: This cafe’s special comes with a wooden mallet, allowing you to smash into a chocolate heart filled with macarons. You can also enjoy a peppermint brownie, chocolate-dipped strawberries and more treats. Call 720-257-4763 to pre-order; pickup starts at 7 a.m., $39, three locations in Denver, oliveandfinch.com.
The Original: From February 14 to 18, this McGregor Square eatery will serve a chocolate lover’s brunch featuring choc-tastic pancakes, Nutella-stuffed French toast, boozy chocolate milkshakes and more. Seating starts at 7 a.m., $15 and up, 1600 20th Street, 720-769-1414, theogdenver.com.
Osaka Ramen: Cozy up with comforting specials including braised beef ramen, tempura vegetables and chocolate toffee mochi doughnuts with brandy crème sauce for dessert. Seating starts at 11 a.m., $17 and up, 2611 Walnut Street, 303-955-7938, osakaramendenver.com.
Panzano: The five-course menu includes cicchetti, grilled baby gem lettuce, ricotta tortellini with black truffle, beef short rib or seared scallops and chocolate pot de crème with strawberry compote. Seating starts at 5 p.m., $75-$105, 909 17th Street, 303-296-3525, opentable.com.
Perdida: Book a table for two to receive a long-stem rose and a complimentary glass of sparkling wine, followed by a four-course meal inspired by the Mexico coast. Seating starts at 5 p.m., $75, 1066 South Gaylord Street, 303-529-1365, exploretock.com.
Point Easy: Nix the prix fixe menu and come out for pub night, an “un-Valentine’s Day” collaboration with River Bear that will offer smashburgers, hot dogs, potato chips and more casual fare. Seating starts at 5 p.m., 2000 East 28th Avenue, 303-233-5656, pointeasydenver.com.
Poka Lola Social Club: The Oh La La seasonal menu at this sophisticated hotel lounge includes Chandon rosé splits, the vodka- and chocolate-infused Lovesick cocktail and a tequila-based drink inspired by strawberry shortcake. Seating starts at 3 p.m., $13-$16, 1850 Wazee Street, 720-460-2728, pokaloladenver.com.
The Post Chicken & Beer: Enjoy a casual but festive holiday with sparkling Loverspritz cocktails, a heart-shaped box of chicken tenders and a slice of red velvet butter cake. Seating times vary, $14 and up, seven locations across Colorado, postchickenandbeer.com.
Que Bueno Suerte: Show off your moves at this Mexican eatery’s free Bachata class, followed by a dance party and live DJs performing until 12:30 a.m. Seating starts at 3 p.m., class starts at 8:30 p.m., $18 and up, 1518 South Pearl Street, 720-642-7322, quebuenosuerte.com.
Restaurant Olivia: Attend an intimate Italian wine class on February 10 or join the February 14 wait list with hopes to enjoy a special five-course prix fixe menu. Event starts at 4:30 p.m., seating starts at 5 p.m., $195 event and $145 dinner, 290 South Downing Street, 303-999-0395, oliviadenver.com and exploretock.com.
Room for Milly: This whimsical, upscale cocktail bar will serve a special Valentine’s Day pairing: a housemade espresso martini and gianduja cake made with hazelnuts and dark chocolate. Seating starts at 3 p.m., $17 and up, 1615 Platte Street, 720-630-7020, roomformilly.com.
Ruth's Butchery: This Denver Milk Market vendor will offer a prime rib special for two, including a twenty-ounce roast served with asparagus, mashed potatoes and jus. Seating starts at 11 a.m., $42 per pair, 1800 Wazee Street, denvermilkmarket.com.
SAME Cafe: Support this nonprofit restaurant by purchasing tickets to its four-course meal, including a seasonal salad, braised lamb or mushrooms and a dessert sharing board. Seating starts at 6 p.m., $65, 2023 East Colfax Avenue, 720-530-6853, samecafedenver.org.
Slater's 50/50: Pair hearty burgers with this pub’s red velvet milkshake, an over-the-top Valentine’s special topped with an entire slice of red velvet cake. Seating starts at 11 a.m., $13 and up, 3600 Blake Street, 720-387-7177, slaters5050.com.
Stay Tuned: This new music venue from the owners of Somebody People is hosting a multi-sensory Valentine's experience complete with food from chef Justin Freeman, wine and cocktail pairings from owner and sommelier Sam Maher, ambience created by three of the top ambient sound musicians in the state, and projected visuals. Shows start at 6 and 8 p.m., $108, 2162 Larimer Street, shotgun.live.
Sunday Vinyl: Sip a flight of four seductive, sommelier-selected reds while swaying to a romantic playlist featuring Marvin Gaye, D’Angelo and other soulful singers. Seating starts at 4:30 p.m., $58, 1803 16th Street Mall, 720-738-1803, sundayvinyl.com.
Tamayo: The three-course meal includes your choice of pan-seared scallops or kale salad, followed by filet mignon, grilled pork chops or wild-mushroom enchiladas and either chocolate cake or tres leches for dessert. Seating starts at 5 p.m., $65, 1400 Larimer Street, 720-946-1433, opentable.com.
Tavernetta: This Italian eatery’s four-course menu highlights veal tartare, wild-mushroom ragu, beef short rib and chocolate cake, among other dishes including vegetarian and gluten-free options. Seating starts at 4 p.m., $135, 1889 16th Street, 720-605-1889, exploretock.com.
Temper Chocolates: Surprise your lover with a heart-shaped box made of chocolate and filled to the brim with gourmet bonbons. Pickup starts at 10 a.m., $70, 2669 Larimer Street, 303-562-1966, tempercolorado.com.
Traveling Mercies: Valentine’s Day is one of the few times this new Stanley Marketplace bar from the team at Annette will accept reservations; book to experience its full menu, plus a crispy potato with caviar special, splits of champagne and French 75 cocktails. Seating starts at 4 p.m., $16 and up, Traveling Mercies, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora, resy.com.
Uchi: The special Valentine's Day omakase menu includes shiso-wrapped scallops, ribeye cap with plantains and hibiscus miso, poached cod and a selection of Japanese sweets. Seating starts at 4 p.m., $375 per pair, 2500 Lawrence Street, Suite 200, 303-444-1922, uchirestaurants.com.
Uncorked Kitchen & Wine Bar: Indulge in a four-course prix fixe menu featuring tuna tartare, eggplant croquettes, braised short ribs and olive oil cake, plus optional wine pairings. Seating starts at 3 p.m., $95, 8171 South Chester Street, Centennial, 720-907-3838, exploretock.com.
Urban Farmer: Valentine’s week specials include a Sturia Oscietra caviar tin for two ($88); Niman Ranch pork chops for two ($88); and a Bootheel 7 Ranch porterhouse steak for two ($118). Seating starts at 4 p.m., 1659 Wazee Street, 303-262-6070, urbanfarmersteakhouse.com.
Water Grill: This seafood restaurant will feature a photo booth, live entertainment and a four-course prix fixe menu highlighting a half-dozen oyster sampler and several surf ’n’ turf entrees. Seating starts at 4 p.m., $135-$185, 1691 Market Street, 303-727-5711, watergrill.com.
Yardbird Table & Bar: Share comforting plates like cacio e pepe ricotta gnocchi, creamy Marry Me Chicken over bucatini and a strawberry s’mores soufflé for dessert. Seating starts at 5 p.m., $22 and up, 2743 Blake Street, 303-381-4522, opentable.com.
YumCha: Valentine’s Day haters and single celebrators are welcome at this dumpling and noodle bar’s Taking Back V-Day event, featuring drink specials, an all-you-can-eat buffet and an emo playlist. Seating starts at 4 p.m., $75, 1520 16th Street, 720-638-8179, yumchadenver.com.