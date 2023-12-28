 Burns Family Artisan Ales in Denver Hires New Brewer and More Colorado Beer News | Westword
This Week in Beer: A New Brewer at Burns, NYE Events and More

Plus, check out our beer of the week, an Italian pilsner that showcases a delicious array of hop flavors.
December 28, 2023
Charles McManus has been hired at Burns Family Artisan Ales.
Charles McManus has been hired at Burns Family Artisan Ales. Ryan Hannigan, @focalpint
As the local brewery scene continues to evolve and grow, we're rounding up the news, events and new releases you need to know about. Here's the latest:

Burns Family Artisan Ales Hires First Outside Brewer
The Story: Burns recently expanded into the former Dos Luces location on South Broadway, and is now expanding its core team.
The Scoop: Beth Walter was recently promoted to general manager, and now Burns has hired Charles McManus, formerly of Phantom Canyon and Wynkoop, to serve as brewer. Co-owner Laura Worley tells Westword that McManus will primarily be responsible for brewing lower-alcohol beers at the new TapHouse location on Broadway, allowing Worley and co-owner Wayne Burns to focus on the bigger picture. Expect something fun after the new year from McManus, as he plans to brew a special beer for the clay Amphora aging tank that Burns took over from Dos Luces.
click to enlarge Lit up brewery sign with fermenters.
We now have full details on Tivoli's production move to La Junta.
Tivoli Brewing
Tivoli Brewing Goes All-In on Outlaw
The Story: Last week, we reported that Tivoli is no longer brewing at Auraria. This week, we got more details.
The Scoop: Tivoli is focused on growing its Outlaw Mile Hi beer, a light beer it hopes can compete with the big macro beer brands in the near future. Tivoli is hoping to see the beer hit thirty states by the end of 2024. Read the full story for more details.

Upcoming Events

Over Yonder New Year's Eve Music Jam
Sunday, December 31, 4 p.m. to midnight
Over Yonder Brewing
18499 West Colfax Avenue, Golden
Over Yonder is hosting a jam-packed, jam band-focused New Year's Eve party. The OYB tradition of showing the live Phish stream from Madison Square Garden in New York City will continue. Before and after, Sqwerv will perform live on stage at OYB. Bodywork massages from Mountain Meadow Therapeutics will be available as well, and Over Yonder has even partnered with its neighbors, Origin Hotel Red Rocks, to offer an exclusive discount to OYB guests. There will also be food all day from Launch Colorado and a DIY boogie station.

Perifery Kitchen New Year's Eve Food + Beer
Sunday, December 31, 3 p.m. until sold out
Goldspot Brewing
4970 Lowell Boulevard
Perifery, the on-site kitchen at Goldspot, is offering up some tasty food to ring in the New Year. A shared appetizer and dessert for two will be paired with a flight of beers for $35 total. Bring a friend and enjoy creative, chef-driven food along with Goldspot's fabulous beers.

Monolith Brewing New Year's Eve Countdown Party
Sunday, December 31, 9 p.m. to midnight
Monolith Brewing
1290 South Broadway
A $15 entry fee includes live music, a New Year's Eve shot and a midnight champagne toast. Start the year right at Monolith, with electric funk from the Jack Hadley Band.

Pajamas, Pinball and Pints
Monday, January 1, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Locavore Beer Works
5950 South Platte Canyon Road, Littleton
Sleepwear is required for this fun New Year's Day event. A $30 ticket includes four beverages, gratuity and unlimited pinball for four hours.
click to enlarge glass of beer with cans in the background.
Wolf of the Woods, an Italian pilsner from Second Dawn, is the beer of the week.
Second Dawn Brewing
Beer of the Week: Wolf of the Woods, Italian pilsner from Second Dawn Brewing, 5.1 percent ABV
From the Brewery: Crisp, refreshing and assertively hoppy. Dry-hopped with Saaz, Huell Melon and Barbe Rouge hops.
From the Glass: An attractive pour, with a clear yellow appearance and a generous wide-bubbled, white head on top. Both the nose and the taste show a range of noble-adjacent hops, a mix of new and old. Many beers labeled Italian pilsner seem to use the moniker as an excuse to pack IPA levels of hops within — and that can be fun, too — but this beer is a refreshing display of restraint while managing to showcase a delicious array of hop flavors.
Availability: On draft and in cans at the brewery, with limited distribution at liquor stores and bars in Colorado.
Ryan Pachmayer is a beer writer living in Arvada. He has written for publications such as Craft Beer & Brewing, Zymurgy, Porch Drinking, Homebrewing DIY and Punch. He is also the former head brewer at Yak & Yeti Brewpub, marketing director at New Image Brewing and a BJCP Certified Judge.

