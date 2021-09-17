Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Openings and Closings

Another New York-Inspired Eatery Opening Soon on Welton Street

September 17, 2021 9:59AM

Dan and Michelle Sawyer are hoping to open both a sandwich shop and bakery by late October.
Dan and Michelle Sawyer are hoping to open both a sandwich shop and bakery by late October. Kristin Pazulski
Five Points will get two new businesses in one when Duke’s Good Sandwiches and Scratch Family Bakery + Local Market open at 2748 Welton Street in late October.

Duke’s is the brainchild of Dan Sawyer, a color specialist for a fabric company who lives in Five Points with his wife, Michelle, just blocks from where their upcoming businesses will be located. Dan came up with the idea for an East Coast-inspired sandwich shop while traveling in New York. “I just thought it would go great with the neighborhood,” he explains. The name is partially an homage to the history of the Five Points neighborhood, where Duke Ellington once visited and played at the nearby Rossonian Hotel.

Michelle told him to go for it, thinking she was calling his bluff. “He always has crazy ideas,” she explains. But this time, Dan ran with it.

When they found the perfect location for the sandwich shop, they also found an opportunity to launch a second business. Duke's kitchen and patio only took up the back end of the leased space. So Michelle, a life-long home baker, decided she’d operate Scratch Family Bakery + Local Market out of the Welton Street-facing storefront.

Related Stories

I support

Westword
Westword
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Support Us


The space is owned by the Flyfisher Group, a Black-owned Five Points-based private equity investment firm focused on activating the historic neighborhood. Ryan Cobbins, president of operations for Pure Hospitality, the food and beverage arm of the Flyfisher Group, said Duke's and Scratch are a welcome addition to the mix of businesses that have opened recently on Welton Street.
click to enlarge Duke’s Good Sandwiches will feature the Denver chopped cheese. - KRISTIN PAZULSKI
Duke’s Good Sandwiches will feature the Denver chopped cheese.
Kristin Pazulski
Pure Hospitality runs brunch spot Mimosas, which debuted in August 2020, and MBP, which began serving contemporary American cuisine in June; both are owned by the Flyfisher Group. Cobbins, who opened Coffee at the Point on Welton Street eleven years ago, said as a Black man in Denver, he understands that diversity and maintaining the history of a place doesn't fall solely on race; it's found "where the heart is as well," citing the Sawyers as an example of this. "Dan and Michelle live here and recognize the neighborhood they are in, and also love it," he explains.

The location is also on the same block as two other East Coast-inspired eateries, Rosenberg’s Bagels & Delicatessen and Famous Original J's Pizza from restaurateur Joshua Pollack.

Michelle and Dan have spent the last year working on the menu for both storefronts. Duke's offerings will include four sandwiches: Italian sausage, meatball, caprese and the star of the menu, the Denver chopped cheese, inspired by the popular sandwich served at New York City bodegas made with griddled ground beef and onions with melted cheese on a hero roll, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and condiments. All the sandwiches will be served from a walk-up window facing Clarkson Street, though there will be a large patio with six long picnic tables.

Scratch will serve baked goods as well as a selection of locally made food items. “We’ll just have stuff your mom or grandmother would have made,” Michelle says, listing off scones, biscotti, dessert breads and cinnamon rolls as a few of the options along with drip coffee. Four cafe tables will be available for small groups to have dessert and coffee. The Sawyers are hoping to add wine and beer to the menu soon after opening, as well.

Michelle, a former nurse, will be the face of Duke’s and Scratch. She left nursing last year right before the pandemic, though she worked in Aurora Public Schools through the 2019-’20 school year. Scratch and Duke’s will be her full-time focus while Dan retains his job for now.

Duke's and Scratch Bakery are the latest — but certainly not the last — changes in this ever-evolving Denver neighborhood with deep roots. 
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Kristin Pazulski has been a renaissance faire wench, a reporter, an espresso-shot slinger, an editor of a newspaper for the homeless and a grant writer. She's now a freelance writer covering Denver's restaurant scene.
Contact: Kristin Pazulski

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation