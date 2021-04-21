Hungry to Be Westword's Next Food & Drink Editor?

- Local
I've been the Food & Drink editor at Westword for the past seven years, but it's time for someone else to pick up the fork. After I finish selecting the winners for the Best of Denver 2021 — the most deserving restaurants, bars and other food and beverage businesses around town — I'll be moving on. More on that later, after I've served up my Best of Denver choices.
In the meantime, if you want to take on the job of choosing next year's Best of Denver picks — as well as stirring up the local dining scene all year through your culinary coverage — here are the details:
FOOD EDITOR
Westword has an immediate opening for an experienced journalist with a sophisticated understanding of food and the skill to write about it in an engaging way. The food editor directs Westword’s restaurant industry coverage, recruits and supervises interns and freelance writers, assigns and edits stories, writes daily food posts and carries out special projects. This is a full-time management position; salary range is 50-55K. Benefits include, but are not limited to, paid time off, 401K, flexible spending accounts, medical/dental/vision insurance.
Qualified candidates should:
Have a deep understanding of food and the restaurant industry
Be able to write well-reported and thought-provoking stories
Have a news writer's instincts for uncovering and sourcing those stories
Be able to edit stories quickly and effectively
Have a strong background in social media and online journalism
If this is you, write a cover letter discussing the scope and sources of your culinary knowledge; the specifics of your editing experience; and your vision for Westword's future coverage. Include a résumé and three links to your best work and send to: den-food-editor@voicemediagroup.com.
