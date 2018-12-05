 


Does this branzini look good to you? It earned Tavernetta the Best New Restaurant 2017 award from Gretchen Kurtz.
Does this branzini look good to you? It earned Tavernetta the Best New Restaurant 2017 award from Gretchen Kurtz.
Danielle Lirette

Who Wants to Be Westword's Next Restaurant Reviewer?

Patricia Calhoun | December 5, 2018 | 7:10am
AA

Westword is looking for a new restaurant reviewer.

For decades, we've been serving up restaurant reviews, sharing our critics' insights with readers hungry for honest opinions about Denver's increasingly dynamic dining scene.

Now, after almost six years, Gretchen Kurtz is turning in her fork, and we're on the hunt for a new critic to join a lineup of distinguished former reviewers that includes not just Kurtz, but Laura Shunk, Jason Sheehan, Kyle Wagner and John Kessler. We're searching for someone with an extensive knowledge of food, an obsession with restaurants both large and small, and an ability to convey opinions with style...both in weekly reviews and quick comments and photographs on social media.

This is a part-time position, and we want someone who will work anonymously. That means if you post more photos of yourself than you do of that Denver-brewed cider or amazing tiramisu you tried last night, you're not the person for the job.

Want to know more? Email editorial@westword.com with a brief summary of your restaurant/writing experience (Résumés welcome, but not required. Ditto for journalism experience.) And watch for Gretchen's final review next week.

 
Patricia Calhoun co-founded Westword in 1977; she’s been the editor ever since. She’s a regular on the weekly CPT12 roundtable Colorado Inside Out, played a real journalist in John Sayles’s Silver City, once interviewed President Bill Clinton while wearing flip-flops, and has been honored with numerous national awards for her columns and feature-writing.

