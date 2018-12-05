Who Wants to Be Westword's Next Restaurant Reviewer?

Westword is looking for a new restaurant reviewer.

For decades, we've been serving up restaurant reviews, sharing our critics' insights with readers hungry for honest opinions about Denver's increasingly dynamic dining scene.

Now, after almost six years, Gretchen Kurtz is turning in her fork, and we're on the hunt for a new critic to join a lineup of distinguished former reviewers that includes not just Kurtz, but Laura Shunk, Jason Sheehan, Kyle Wagner and John Kessler. We're searching for someone with an extensive knowledge of food, an obsession with restaurants both large and small, and an ability to convey opinions with style...both in weekly reviews and quick comments and photographs on social media.

This is a part-time position, and we want someone who will work anonymously. That means if you post more photos of yourself than you do of that Denver-brewed cider or amazing tiramisu you tried last night, you're not the person for the job.

Want to know more? Email editorial@westword.com with a brief summary of your restaurant/writing experience (Résumés welcome, but not required. Ditto for journalism experience.) And watch for Gretchen's final review next week.