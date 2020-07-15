Welcome to Our New Dine-In, Takeout and Delivery Directory

Restaurants and bars have had to adapt to changing regulations and shifting customer demand created by the coronavirus pandemic. And we're adapting with them, by launching our new Denver Restaurant Directory, which lists your favorite dining destinations, neighborhood nooks and welcoming watering holes, with options to search by takeout, delivery or dine-in.

The directory combines information gathered for our lists of Denver and Boulder establishments open for takeout (which we launched the day after dining rooms were closed on March 17) with our lists of restaurants reopening published after the on-premises dining ban was lifted on May 27.

You can search for a restaurant by name, neighborhood or cuisine type (everything from Chinese restaurants to brewpubs and food halls), then review the eatery's guidelines for takeout, delivery or dining in, including the health and safety measures each location is taking for guests and employees.

But the directory is far more than just a static list! It's a living guide that restaurants and bars can update themselves — or adding their location if it's not already listed — in order to give you the most current information possible. So if a restaurant has been doing takeout-only and just reopened its dining room or patio to guests, it can submit the information online.

Things change so quickly, though, that we're giving diners the opportunity to note incorrect or outdated information, too. See something that needs to be changed? Send us a message by clicking the flag on the restaurant's information page next to "Options change frequently, so best to call the restaurant to confirm. Did we get something wrong? Please message us."

Our goal is to help you find a drinking and dining experience that matches your preference and comfort level, whether you're getting food to enjoy at home or stepping out for a safe and fun evening. Follow this link or go to westword.com, choose "Food & Drink" in the top left-hand menu, then select "Denver Restaurant Directory: Takeout/Delivery/Dine-In" from the expanded Food options.

Chefs, restaurant owners and GMs, try out the directory to see if your business is listed, then use the submission form to add it or make updates.

Other questions or suggestions? Post them in a comment or email cafe@westword.com.

Happy eating!