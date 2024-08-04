 Denver Smokers Banned from Charlie Brown's Patio | Westword
Reader: With Charlie Brown's Off Limits, Where Are the Good Smoking Patios?

A city inspector determined that the patio at Charlie Brown's is enclosed...which means smoking there is banned.
August 4, 2024
No smoking allowed on this portion of Charlie Brown's patio. Molly Martin
Yes, smoking cigarettes is out of style — and unhealthy. But some of us (including Westword Food Editor Molly Martin) still partake in the vice, particularly when drinking well booze at a dive bar. And the best dive bar for smokers has long been Charlie Brown's, the 91-year-old institution attached to the Colburn Hotel in Capitol Hill that Westword declared the Best Smoker's Paradise in the Best of Denver 2003.

But at midnight on June 30, 2006, smokers in restaurants and bars across Colorado snuffed out their cigarettes and stogies when Colorado's Clean Indoor Air Act put the kibosh on smoking indoors. Patios, though, were a different story, and Charlie Brown's is one of the best: Partially enclosed, with a roof covering as well as side panels that can be left open or shut when the weather turns cold, it's remained a smoker's paradise since the CCIAA took hold.

But someone recently complained to the city. "The Colorado Clean Indoor Air Act requires most indoor places — including enclosed patios — to be smoke- and vapor-free," explains Amber Campbell, public information officer for the Denver Department of Public Health & Environment. An inspector who visited Charlie Brown's determined that smoking is only allowed on a portion of the patio that's outside the enclosure.

When Molly Martin shared news of this development, readers were quick to comment on the Westword Facebook page. Says Andrew:
Can’t smoke cigarettes on the patio of Charlie Brown’s anymore, cuz of woke.
Adds Jeannie:
Yeah, somebody throws a temper tantrum and everyone must appease them. If you don't like smoking, go somewhere that it's banned instead of ruining yet another thing with your superiority complex.
Responds James:
The issue is about a safe work environment for workers. It’s not about arrogant smokers who want to flaunt the rules!!
Notes Quin:
Who cares? If a place does things you don't like, then don't go there or work there. Stop thinking the world and all its people need to believe and feel the way you do. Liberals always preach about freedom while in the same breath say all the things that you shouldn't be allowed to do 'cause they know better than you. Just obey their rule or you're the wrong one and will pay.
Replies James:
It is against the law, douchebag, and it has been for years.
Asks Matt:
Okay, Molly, but where are the smoking patios left? Are there any?
Offers Ben:
Smokers welcome on the large and cozy back patio at the Thin Man Tavern.
What do you think about Charlie Brown's closing much of the patio to smoking? Have you been to the Thin Man? What other smoking areas would you recommend to those who indulge? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected].
