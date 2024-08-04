Reader: With Charlie Brown's Off Limits, Where Are the Good Smoking Patios?

But at midnight on June 30, 2006, smokers in restaurants and bars across Colorado snuffed out their cigarettes and stogies when Colorado's Clean Indoor Air Act put the kibosh on smoking indoors. Patios, though, were a different story, and Charlie Brown's is one of the best: Partially enclosed, with a roof covering as well as side panels that can be left open or shut when the weather turns cold, it's remained a smoker's paradise since the CCIAA took hold.
But someone recently complained to the city. "The Colorado Clean Indoor Air Act requires most indoor places — including enclosed patios — to be smoke- and vapor-free," explains Amber Campbell, public information officer for the Denver Department of Public Health & Environment. An inspector who visited Charlie Brown's determined that smoking is only allowed on a portion of the patio that's outside the enclosure.
When Molly Martin shared news of this development, readers were quick to comment on the Westword Facebook page. Says Andrew:
Can’t smoke cigarettes on the patio of Charlie Brown’s anymore, cuz of woke.Adds Jeannie:
Yeah, somebody throws a temper tantrum and everyone must appease them. If you don't like smoking, go somewhere that it's banned instead of ruining yet another thing with your superiority complex.Responds James:
The issue is about a safe work environment for workers. It’s not about arrogant smokers who want to flaunt the rules!!Notes Quin:
Who cares? If a place does things you don't like, then don't go there or work there. Stop thinking the world and all its people need to believe and feel the way you do. Liberals always preach about freedom while in the same breath say all the things that you shouldn't be allowed to do 'cause they know better than you. Just obey their rule or you're the wrong one and will pay.Replies James:
It is against the law, douchebag, and it has been for years.Asks Matt:
Okay, Molly, but where are the smoking patios left? Are there any?Offers Ben:
Smokers welcome on the large and cozy back patio at the Thin Man Tavern.What do you think about Charlie Brown's closing much of the patio to smoking? Have you been to the Thin Man? What other smoking areas would you recommend to those who indulge? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected].