Where to Find Traditional, Fresh-Ground Corn Tortillas

Tortillas are the foundation of a great taco. You can spend hours roasting or braising meats and building complex salsas, but if the tortilla is mediocre, the best you can hope for is a mediocre taco. Freshness is critical, and there are many tortillerias and restaurants that make tortillas daily using Maseca, a product that looks like fine corn flour but is actually masa harina: dehydrated and powdered masa (corn dough made from boiled and soaked corn kernels). Traditionalists aren't content with Maseca though because the flavor is bland and the texture isn't as toothsome or pliable as tortillas made from fresh masa.

Nixtamalization is the complex process of using lime powder (the mineral, not the citrus fruit) to help turn hard field corn into a soft, malleable dough (see our complete story on nixtamal tortillas for details), the way it's been done for centuries in Mexico. Even in Mexico, most tortillas these days are made with Maseca, but you'll recognize the full-bodied, earthy smell of real corn tortillas as soon as you walk into a taqueria or cantina using nixtamal tortillas.

Not sure where to start? Boulder isn't known as a hotbed of authentic Mexican cuisine, but there's a surprising amount of nixtamalization happening there. Outside of restaurants, look for Bolder Tortillas at Boulder County farmers' markets and grocery stores, inluding Lucky’s Market, Natural Grocers, Alfalfa’s, Whole Foods, Cured, Fresh Thymes, Niwot Market, Mountain Fountain and Isabelle Farms. The blue corn product, made from whole corn kernels that have been cooked, soaked, rinsed and ground into masa before being pressed and fried into chips, can also be found at several Denver farmers' market. And Bolder Tortillas sells vacuum-sealed, partially cooked tortillas that you can take home and finish on a hot griddle or grill for a fresh taco experience.