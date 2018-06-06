Nine Things for Art Lovers to Do and See in Denver

This weekend in metro-Denver galleries, discover international art stars and talented crops of Coloradans, go to an arty party and dance on a moonlit rooftop, smile at weird art and marvel over inspirational art. Come on out, the water’s fine and the pickings diverse. Our nine picks follow, in chronological order.

Roberto Juarez in the studio. BMoCA

Roberto Juarez, Processing: Paintings & Prints 2008-2018

Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art, 1750 13th Street, Boulder

June 7 through September 16

Opening Reception: Thursday, June 7, 6:30 to 9 p.m. (Artist talk precedes the reception from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. with an admission price of $8 to $12.)

The paintings of internationally renowned artist and traveler Roberto Juarez represent a patchwork of his own visual experiences through a composed, abstracted lens. The works are rendered in shapes and lush/muted tropical colors. You’ll get an eyeful of them at BMoCA’s comprehensive exhibit, Processing. Guest-curated by NYU art history professor and author Edward J. Sullivan, Processing breaks down Juarez’s technical and creative processes through more than 65 works.

Bonnie Ferrill Roman's installation at ATC Den. Bonnie Ferrill Roman

We Make Our Own Wings

ATC Den, 3420 Larimer Street

June 7 through August 25

Opening Reception: Thursday, June 7, 6 to 9 p.m.

Free, RSVP in advance

On the surface, ATC Den’s exhibit We Make Our Wings combines the seemingly different aesthetics of three Denver artists — Emma Balder, Bonnie Ferrill Roman and Yoshitomo Saito — but it turns out that the thread linking their works is a sense of transcendence expressed in the disparate styles. Ultimately, it promises to be an exhibit that’s uplifting and beautiful to look at, whether your attention is directed toward Balder’s organic fiber paintings, Roman’s sculptural installation constructed from paper or Saito’s nature-inspired bronze sculpture and wall installations.