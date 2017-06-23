Reviewed: Eight Art Shows to Catch This Weekend

Jaime Carrejo, “One-Way Mirror," Mi Tierra. Courtesy of/copywright Jaime Carrego

There are some monumental shows around town right now, including Calder Monumental at the Denver Botanic Gardens and Mi Tierra at the Denver Art Museum. Keep reading for capsule reviews of those exhibits, as well as six more in the area, in the order that they're closing.

Claire Sherman, “Tree and Moss,” oil on canvas. Robischon Gallery

Out of View. This wide-ranging group show includes paintings, photos and videos, with everything linked via the theme of the natural environment. The Claire Shermans that start the show depict trees, but Sherman has employed techniques associated more with abstraction than with representational painting, such as her use of thick, bold strokes. David Sharpe is up next, with pinhole photos produced using primitive cameras that he builds himself. But unlike most pinhole photographers, who typically work in black and white exclusively, Sharpe works in vivid color. Karen Kitchel renders hauntingly dreary scenes of urban incursions on nature; underscoring the idea of an ongoing battle with nature is a video by Isabelle Hayeur. A serious mood is likewise struck by James Benning’s “Two Cabins,” videos of re-creations of Thoreau’s cabin in Massachusetts and Ted Kaczynski’s cabin in Montana. The final two phases of Out of View intelligently bring us back to the start with paintings that combine representation and abstraction by Nikki Lindt and Allison Gildersleeve. Through July 8 at Robischon Gallery, 1740 Wazee Street, 303-298-7788, robischongallery.com. Read the review of Out of View.

Audacious includes Carroll Dunham's "Shootist." Denver Art Museum

Audacious. Last summer, Rebecca Hart took the rudder of the Denver Art Museum’s Modern and Contemporary department, and Audacious: Contemporary Artists Speak Out, in the main galleries on the third level of the DAM’s Hamilton Building, is her debut effort. Although Audacious is meant to showcase objects from the DAM’s permanent collection, this particular assortment has been heavily salted with pieces from the private holdings of Kent and Vicki Logan. The largesse of other important donors is included, too, but to a lesser extent. Among the standouts are several works by American artists such as Philip Guston, Robert Colescott, David Hammons, Barbara Kruger, Brian Alfred and Ben Jackel. There’s also a big European presence, especially among the YBA (Young British Artists), who are now, alas, not so young. Chinese art likewise plays a large role in Audacious, and there are even some Colorado artists included, among them Tony Ortega, Jack Balas and Viviane Le Courtois. Extended through August 6 at the Denver Art Museum, 100 West 14th Avenue Parkway, 720-865-5000, denverartmuseum.org.

Stan Meyer, "Gesture" and "Sinuous." Wes Magyar

Stan Meyer. Despite Stan Meyer’s long career, which dates back to the 1970s, this solo, Stan Meyer: Poetic Presence, is not a retrospective. Rather, nearly every piece in the show was made in the past year or so — and that's downright amazing, given that they are mostly large works and there are a baker’s dozen of them. Meyer’s work is created out of roofing felt that he tints and paints, then cuts into strips, ultimately weaving the strips into monumental wall hangings with simple, symmetrical compositions that have totemic, heraldic or ceremonial character. Meyer himself points out that the inspiration for his pieces springs from Celtic art, the art of the Maori, and architectural screens and details. However, in addition to those primitive sources, the work may also be associated with the pattern movement of the ’60s through the ’80s, which was particularly vibrant around here. In fact, it could be argued that although his piece are woven and not painted, they are part of that tradition. Meyer’s wotk is invariably magisterial, not just because f the iconic shapes he weaves, but also because of their iridescent glow. Though August 6 at the Arvada Center, 6901 Wadsworth Boulevard, 720-898-7200, arvadacenter.org. Read the review of Stan Meyer: Poetic Presence .

Ray Tomasso, “Monsoon Warning,” cast paper and acrylic paint. Wes Magyar

Paper.Works. Collin Parson, curator and gallery director at the Arvada Center, took an expansive view of what constitutes art made from paper for the exhibit Paper.Works. This open-endedness could have prevented the exhibit from coming together, as nearly every drawing, print or photograph on earth would have qualified, but Parson apparently pulled himself back from that particular brink. Key to his garnering a sense of unity from such sprawling diversity was the decision to ask certain artists to create site-specific works. Among these are Lauri Lynnxe Murphy’s automatist works created by snails, Peter Yumi’s triptych of found imagery, and, of particular interest, the multi-panel bas-relief by the dean of paper artists in Colorado, Ray Tomasso. The Tomasso is a hybrid of an abstract sculpture and an abstract painting, and it’s a classic example of his signature approach. Other standouts among the paper pieces are those by Robert Brinker, Mike McClung, Jenene Nagy, Matthew Shlian, Sophia Dixon Dillo and Mike Neff. Though August 20 at the Arvada Center, 6901 Wadsworth Boulevard, 720-898-7200, arvadacenter.org. Read the full review of Paper.Works.

Keep reading for four more shows.

