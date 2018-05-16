Review: Shows by Amy Metier and Michael Dowling Explore Abstraction

Abstraction’s reputation has been on a roller-coaster ride. At the end of the twentieth century, it was widely believed that abstraction was dead; today it’s bigger than ever. One reason for that: Some artists have managed to incorporate the vocabulary of one or even both of abstract’s rivals — conceptualism on the left, realism on the right — into their work in an if-you-can’t-beat-them-join-them spirit. But others have ignored the ups and down of abstraction over the past two decades and instead stuck to their aesthetic paths regardless of trends. Two current solos demonstrate just how expansive contemporary abstraction can be; both artists use recognizable subjects but take distinctly different paths.

Amy Metier: Redaction, the featured attraction at the William Havu Gallery, covers all the walls in the main-level galleries, including those ad hoc spaces under the mezzanine. The show is so eye-popping, it’s almost overwhelming, with a unifying palette that’s partly shared among the paintings and expanded upon in the works on paper. Amy Metier lives in Boulder and maintains a studio in Denver; over the years, she’s built a substantial reputation as a painter, with pieces in the collections of the Denver Art Museum and the Kirkland Museum, where a Metier print is included in the Near and Far exhibit on view now.

"Appian Way," by Amy Metier, oil on canvas. Nick Ryan, William Havu Gallery

Though her approach in the paintings is definitely related to abstract expressionism, there’s also a sense of post-impressionism pushed to its limits. Metier is clearly taking off on still-life scenes in many of the pieces, on landscapes in others, but she has almost completely hidden the original subject beneath layers of boldly, expressively applied strokes of paint using the representation element as a guide to the compositions, not the details. You can almost see one of those still-life arrangements in the foreground of “Appian Way,” with the suggestion of the landscape unfolding behind simply as a dense tangle of lines, only a few of which are evocative of recognizable forms. It’s the colors that carry the illusion, since they range from earthy sand and burnt orange at the bottom to sky blues and whites at the top. Other standouts done in Metier’s signature style include the closely related “Naranja” and the airier and more linear “She Ghost.”