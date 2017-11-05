Break for Summer Broke Ground 33 Years Before Breakin' Convention 2017

It's Denver Arts Week, and one of the big events of the eleventh annual celebration, which stretches to November 11, is Breakin' Convention 2017. The break-dancing gathering hosted the family-friendly 303 Jam on November 4 and will bring local as well as international performers back to the Buell today, November 5. (See the full schedule here.)

One of the featured performers is French hip-hop expert Sala, who gave Mayor Michael Hancock a dance lesson to kick off Denver Arts Week.

Bboys, one of the local groups performing at Breakin' Convention. Miles Chrisinger