Dating: Help Denver Go From Worst to First!

This past November, The Great Love Debate, which describes itself as “a nationally touring series of live Town Hall-style forums on love, dating and relationships,” declared Denver, which it had visited close to a dozen times in 2017, “America’s Worst City to Find Love.” The very worst.

Shortly after reaching that startling conclusion, host Brian Howie was back in Denver in December for another sold-out Great Love Debate, where he discussed this city’s sad results with the crowd. “Men were, not surprisingly, very passive about it: ‘Yeah, so?’ Women were reluctant to admit their role in all of it, but that slowly changed by the end of the show,” he told us.

And Howie’s not alone in his assessment. According to Instacart, which just released its Most (and Least!) Romantic Cities Index, Denver ranks as the fifth least-romantic city for the second year in a row. Instacart’s methodology for determining this? How often such romantic terms as chocolate, flowers, candy and Valentine come up on a city’s grocery-shopping terms search.