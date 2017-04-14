menu

Fifteen Women Street Artists You Need to Know in Denver

Fifteen Women Street Artists You Need to Know in Denver

Friday, April 14, 2017 at 6 a.m.
By Lindsey Bartlett
Sandra Fettingis's mural at an abandoned carwash called Project Colfax.
Sandra Fettingis's mural at an abandoned carwash called Project Colfax.
Lindsey Bartlett
In the macho graffiti and street art arenas, women's perspectives are not just welcome but necessary. The styles represented by each of these Denver artists in our list below are neither delicate nor flimsy but supremely badass. An outdoor canvas gives each piece's message an urgency and power lacking in similar works framed on a gallery wall.

Like most Denver creatives, these women have a wide range of vocations from full-time gallery to graffiti artists, business owners, curators, world travelers and even spiritual healers. Here are fifteen street and studio artists who kick ass and just so happen to be women.

A modest Anna Charney stands next to a recent street-art piece painted in the RiNo Art District.
A modest Anna Charney stands next to a recent street-art piece painted in the RiNo Art District.
Anna Charney on Instagram

1. Anna Charney
@annacharneyart

This futuristic mural painted by Amanda Marie can be found on the 2900 block of Larimer Street.
This futuristic mural painted by Amanda Marie can be found on the 2900 block of Larimer Street.
Lindsey Bartlett

2. Amanda Marie
@seeyouthroughit

Awol works on her piece for Crush 2016.
Awol works on her piece for Crush 2016.
Lindsey Bartlett

3. Awol
@awol_stencils

Artist Chelsealyn Graeber works on her piece for the Birdseed Dumpster Project.
Artist Chelsealyn Graeber works on her piece for the Birdseed Dumpster Project.
Lindsey Bartlett

4. Chelsealyn Graeber
@colorconductress

This mural by Gemma Bayly was recently honored in our Best of Denver 2017 edition.
This mural by Gemma Bayly was recently honored in our Best of Denver 2017 edition.
Gemma Bayly on Instagram

5. Gemma Danielle Bayly
@optimysticism

Some viaduct stylings by Girlie and Chris Haven.
Some viaduct stylings by Girlie and Chris Haven.
Lindsey Bartlett

6. Girlie
@303girlie

Alexandria Jimenez hand painting a piece for the Birdseed Dumpster Project.
Alexandria Jimenez hand painting a piece for the Birdseed Dumpster Project.
Lindsey Bartlett

7. Alexandria Jimenez
@altheshredder

Continue reading to find eight more amazing female street artists in Denver.

Lindsey Bartlett
Lindsey Bartlett is the streetwise-but-soulful Social Media Editor at Westword. She is a writer, photographer, artist, Denver native and weed-snob. Her work has been published in Vanity Fair, High Times and Leafly, to name a few.

Creep it real on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

