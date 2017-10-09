Free for All: The Five Best Free Events in Denver This Week

As Denver grows with each passing month, more and more opportunities pop up to participate in a thriving cultural scene — without spending a cent! This week, Denver residents new and old can enjoy video-game gatherings or boozy watching parties, life-affirming art installations, classic films and sordid tales from the music industry. In fact, with this many fun and free activities going on, you have no one to blame but yourself if you're bored. Keep reading for the five best free events in metro Denver, listed in chronological order.
Super Smash Brothers 64 Tournament
Tuesday, October 10, 7 p.m.
The Monkey Barrel
The Super Smash Brothers game series, with its colorfully chaotic battles populated by adorable mascots, has become one of Nintendo's most enduring franchises, with titles popping up on each new console. For raw uncut nostalgia, however, there's nothing like returning to the original N64 version, accessible these days by only the most committed childhood hoarders and cartridge collectors. But you're in luck, because the Monkey Barrel and Ratio Beerworks are hosting a grand Super Smash Brothers 64 Tournament. It's free to enter, and contestants can smash and bash their way to fabulous prizes, including gift certificates for Mile High Comics or tickets to see the Nuggets or the Avalanche play. Registration starts at 7 p.m.; visit the event's Facebook page to learn more.
American Horror Story:Cult Viewing Party
Tuesday, October 10, 11 p.m.
Trade
Inspired by the ongoing nightmare of the 2016 presidential election and the terror inspired by Cult, the current season of American Horror Story lingers long after each episode's credits roll. Whether you're a cable-cord cutter or merely looking to wash down the scares with a few stiff drinks, LGBT-friendly watering hole Trade is hosting weekly viewing parties all season long. Enjoy seeing this truly bonkers season in the best imaginable company every Tuesday at 11 p.m. (the show airs late because of its disturbing content). Find out more on Trade's Facebook events page.
Las (H)adas Exhibition Opening Reception
Thursday, October 12, 6 to 9 p.m.
Museo de las Americas
A meeting of the minds between some of Colorado's preeminent Latina artists, activists and educators has culminated in Las (H)adas, a site-specific exhibit at Museo de las Americas. Executed masterfully on a grand scale by Jessica Luna, Arlette Lucero, Ana María Hernando and Judy Miranda, this installation is designed to spark vital cultural conversations. The Colorado Coalition Against Domestic Violence will also contribute a moving community installation featuring 1,000 butterflies carrying the voices of survivors. After the October 12 opening, the exhibition runs until January 14. Find out more on the Museo de las Americas home page.
Stage Tales
Thursday, October 12, 8 to 10 p.m.
Mutiny Information Cafe
Just one of many fine events at Mutiny, Broadway's most bustling bookstore, Stage Tales is the brainchild of Mutiny co-proprietor and music-scene veteran Jim Norris, a storytelling show focusing on the debauched, deranged or disillusioning tales of musicians, roadies and various other scenester characters. In this episode, Norris welcomes Colorado low-folksters Wovenhand to share their stories from a recent tour of the East Coast. Admission is free, but donations for the performers are always gladly accepted. Visit Mutiny's Facebook events page for more details.
Hitchcock Film Festival: Vertigo
Friday, October 13, 6-9 p.m.
The Cube Stapleton
Drubbed by critics and ignored by audiences upon its release in 1958, Alfred Hitchcock's Vertigo very nearly fell into obscurity. Out of print for decades, its restoration in 1984 led to a critical reappraisal so dramatic that it's now often considered one of the best films of all time. While curious viewers are a mere Google search away from seeing one of the creepiest and most enduringly puzzling potboilers in Hitchcock's vast and acclaimed oeuvre, they'd be better advised to watch it for free at the Cube Stapleton on Friday, October 13, when it's preceded by an informative talk by Vincent Piturro. This is just the latest installment in the Cube's Hitchcock Film Festival, which continues with The Birds on October 20 and Psycho on October 27. Visit the Stapleton MCA events calendar to learn more.
