Free for All: The Five Best Free Events in Denver This Week

As Denver grows with each passing month, more and more opportunities pop up to participate in a thriving cultural scene — without spending a cent! This week, Denver residents new and old can enjoy video-game gatherings or boozy watching parties, life-affirming art installations, classic films and sordid tales from the music industry. In fact, with this many fun and free activities going on, you have no one to blame but yourself if you're bored. Keep reading for the five best free events in metro Denver, listed in chronological order.

Super Smash Brothers 64 Tournament

Tuesday, October 10, 7 p.m.

The Monkey Barrel

The Super Smash Brothers game series, with its colorfully chaotic battles populated by adorable mascots, has become one of Nintendo's most enduring franchises, with titles popping up on each new console. For raw uncut nostalgia, however, there's nothing like returning to the original N64 version, accessible these days by only the most committed childhood hoarders and cartridge collectors. But you're in luck, because the Monkey Barrel and Ratio Beerworks are hosting a grand Super Smash Brothers 64 Tournament. It's free to enter, and contestants can smash and bash their way to fabulous prizes, including gift certificates for Mile High Comics or tickets to see the Nuggets or the Avalanche play. Registration starts at 7 p.m.; visit the event's Facebook page to learn more.