Five Reasons That Denver Goes Bananas for The Princess Bride

Our readers went wild when they heard that Rob Reiner's cult classic, The Princess Bride, is coming to the Paramount Theatre on April 21, accompanied by the film's star, Cary Elwes. The actor will be presenting the movie, which has defined his career.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. today through Live Nation and cost $29.50 to $49.50. A handful of VIP tickets, which cost $100, include a meet-and-greet with Elwes.

Read why five of our readers can't get enough of The Princess Bride.

1. "I think it's written so well — it's so witty, funny and charming, all mixed with adventure. I have one of the original scripts that was given to me as a gift... it's a treasure. You can see it over and over and pick up on things you didn't notice the first time around." — Sue

2. "I learned this film has a cult following while on an REI hiking tour and several people could recite the lines practically word for word; had no clue just thought it was a cute adult fairy tale." — Miko

3. "He did this at the Capitol theater here a little over a year ago. SOOO worth it! Cary spoke for some time, both before and after the showing. His anecdotes were wonderful, and a lot of it was a bit of a love-fest for Andre the Giant, who was very much loved and respected by the cast and crew." — Corey

4. "Hell yes!! I think I was 14 or 15 when it was released? Eventually I had it on VHS, and my drama club friends would come over almost every Sunday to watch it. Back then I could recite the whole movie, verbatim. I still use quotes from it all the time. <3" — Jessica

5. "Super nice guy. I met him a couple of years ago in Phoenix. I saw him when he was doing his book tour, when his book was first released, with Changing Hands Book Store in Tempe, December 2014. He was on stage and said, "You know, this seems so impersonal talking up on stage!" so he took his microphone jumped off the stage and went over to folks that had questions for him. He would go up, give hugs, take pics and answer questions.... which would lead to awesome stories when he filmed with the fantastic cast of the Princess Bride. It was so much fun. This was a fantastic date night for my husband and I who loved the movie and absolutely loved the book!" — Amy

