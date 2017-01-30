Inconceivable! Actor Cary Elwes Will Present the Princess Bride in Denver

EXPAND Cary Elwes, the star of The Princess Bride, will present the film in Denver on April 21 at the Paramount Theatre. The Princess Bride

Cary Elwes, the actor who played Westley in The Princess Bride, is coming to Denver to present the film.

The Los Angeles-based, British actor has also written a memoir, As You Wish: Inconceivable Tales From the Making of The Princess Bride, and he will be talking about his book and sharing behind-the-scenes stories from the making of the film.

Few movies have garnered as much love as Rob Reiner's The Princess Bride. It's been screened in art houses, multiplexes, garages and DIY spaces in Denver over the past ten years, almost always to packed houses, and with Elwes in town, this screening is sure to sell-out early.

The screening takes place at the Paramount Theatre on April 21 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 3, at 10 a.m. and cost between $29.50 and $49.50. A handful of VIP tickets, which cost $100, include a meet-and-greet with Elwes. Tickets will be available at altitudetickets.com or by phone at 303-893-8497.

