Inconceivable! Actor Cary Elwes Will Present the Princess Bride in Denver

The 21 Best Events in Denver, January 24-30


Inconceivable! Actor Cary Elwes Will Present the Princess Bride in Denver

Monday, January 30, 2017 at 11 a.m.
By Kyle Harris
Cary Elwes, the star of The Princess Bride, will present the film in Denver on April 21 at the Paramount Theatre.
Cary Elwes, the star of The Princess Bride, will present the film in Denver on April 21 at the Paramount Theatre.
The Princess Bride
Cary Elwes, the actor who played Westley in The Princess Bride, is coming to Denver to present the film.

The Los Angeles-based, British actor has also written a memoir, As You Wish: Inconceivable Tales From the Making of The Princess Bride, and he will be talking about his book and sharing behind-the-scenes stories from the making of the film.

Few movies have garnered as much love as Rob Reiner's The Princess Bride. It's been screened in art houses, multiplexes, garages and DIY spaces in Denver over the past ten years, almost always to packed houses, and with Elwes in town, this screening is sure to sell-out early.

The screening takes place at the Paramount Theatre on April 21 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 3, at 10 a.m. and cost between $29.50 and $49.50. A handful of VIP tickets, which cost $100, include a meet-and-greet with Elwes. Tickets will be available at altitudetickets.com or by phone at 303-893-8497.

Kyle Harris
Kyle Harris, Westword’s Culture Editor, quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Before coming to Westword, he worked as the managing editor of The Colorado Independent. He has gardened his front yard to some neighbors’ disdain and others’ delight, played angry folk music at DIY spaces nationwide, curated a microcinema and written about everything from experimental film and polyamory to political backroom shenanigans and urban gardeners’ feuds.
Paramount Theatre
1621 Glenarm Place
Denver, CO 80202

303-623-0106

www.paramountdenver.com

