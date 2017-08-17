Live Like a Refugee on Control Group’s Neverhome Walking Tour

Choreographer Patrick Mueller thought it was time for his Control Group Productions dance theater to pare things down and appeal to a broader base. But that’s just a piece of what Neverhome, an immersive, site-specific performance/walking tour inspired by converging themes of gentrification, migration and finding your way, is all about. Carrying your life on your back, after all, means cutting back. “In terms of the work, there’s less sprawl than usual for us," says Mueller. "While Neverhome is more than just a single vignette, it’s also more like a poem than it is a sprawling James Joyce novel.”

Control Group’s done the sprawl before, in lusher, more baroque incarnations, but like many of us in metro Denver, he’s seeing a growing diaspora of artists and the poor, just as refugees are pouring from war zones on the international level. Neverhome is about those tenuous situations, in all of their first- and third-world iterations. The work takes audiences on what might be the most important walk of their lives, as each person tagging along experiences what it feels like to become a rolling stone.

“For the walking tour, we want you to feel like you’re in a familiar space that you’ve maybe walked through or biked through on a regular basis,” Mueller explains. “It’s just two movement artists, the audience and a narrator, a simpler idea, and the performers’ actions are more about a dissonance between how you usually experience spaces and how they’re supposed to be experienced: It’s partly about the uncomfortable fit between skin and concrete.”