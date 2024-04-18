Think Big: Steamroller Printing, Remembering a Fallen Friend and Performance Art Week

This third Friday weekend in April brings a slate of new co-op shows; the start of the Colorado Photographic Arts Center’s annual photo print auction; a special spring art market at the Evans School; and the return of Performance Art Week to the Auraria campus. And more.
Big things are ahead and on the walls, wherever you look:
CPAC Annual Print Auction Show
Colorado Photographic Arts Center, 1200 Lincoln Street
Auction Pop-up Show: Thursday, April 18, through May 2; register, view prints and bid on clickbid
Gathering Facts: "What to Consider in Acquiring Photographs," With Rick Wester: Friday, April 19, 2 to 3 p.m. via Zoom; free, RSVP here
Print Auction and Hal Gould Award Celebration: Thursday, May 2, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; $150 here
CPAC mashes up its print auction and Hal Gould Award celebration for a fundraiser to remember, beginning this week with a pop-up show of photographic prints up for bidding. See the work live at CPAC’s auction gallery from April 18 through the main event on May 2, when friend-of-photography Carol Keller will receive the Hal Gould honors at a party and last in-person chance at the auction spoils. And in the meantime, newbies looking to get into the print-purchasing game for the first time can get tips from Christie’s-trained expert auctioneer Rick Wester, during a free online Zoom lecture on April 19. Ella/She: Honoring the Divine Feminine
BuCu West, 4200 Morrison Road, Unit 3
Opening Reception: Friday, April 19, 5 to 8 p.m.
The loss of photographer and public health-care leader Lucille Rivera hit the Chicano Humanities and Arts Council’s close-knit community hard, after she died in an act of domestic violence last November. Rivera, a longtime CHAC member, had taken on the responsibility of executive director during rough times for CHAC, when the gallery, priced out of its longtime home on Santa Fe Drive, was forced to find a new location. A friend and voice both for artists and the marginalized communities she served, Rivera is greatly missed. Up to twenty women artists have now come together for Ella/She: Honoring the Divine Feminine, a tribute exhibition curated by Arlette Lucero and Crystal O’Brien in Rivera’s name at BuCu West in Westwood. The beautiful selection of spiritual, symbolic and woman-centric imagery speaks for itself.
Reawakening
NKollectiv Gallery, 960 Santa Fe Drive
April 19 through May 12
Opening Reception: Friday, April 19, 6 to 9 p.m.
Woodworker Craig Demmon, an NKollectiv member, and his college mentor and lifelong friend, sculptor Catherine Mulligan, pair up for a dual exhibition of contrasting work, including both functional and installational sculpture by Demmon and female figurative sculptures by Mulligan.
Jude Barton, Beyond the Surface
Chuck McCoy, Running Through Currents
Tracey Russell, Emotional Intensity
Cherry Creek Art Gallery—A Fusion of Styles
Core Art Space, 6501 West Colfax Avenue
April 19 through May 5
Opening Reception: Friday, April 19, 5 to 10 p.m.
Core members Jude Barton, Chuck McCoy and Tracey Russell share solo shows in the main gallery, including Barton’s geometric and minimalist abstract works, McCoy’s graphic/fine art visual hybrids, and Russell’s energetic worked-and-reworked explorations in abstract expressionism. In the annex, the Cherry Creek Art Gallery collective offers a group show of florals, landscapes, still lifes and more.
Melody Epperson, Memories
Women's Caucus for Art Colorado, Body of Knowledge 2
Bloom, in the Members’ Gallery
Next Gallery, 6501 West Colfax Avenue
April 19 through May 5 (Bloom through May 26)
Opening Reception: Friday, April 19, 5 to 10 p.m.
Next at the Mic: Saturday, April 27, 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Member Melody Epperson’s Remembering heads up the lineup at Next Gallery with ethereal mixed-media and encaustic paintings expressing a theme of remembrance in shadowy shades of gray, with muted patches of color. Epperson will also host a poetry mic on the exhibition theme, on the evening of Saturday, April 27. Members of the Women's Caucus for Art Colorado pitch in with a group show, Body of Knowledge 2, as well as a little hands-on treat: The 6,000 Circles Project, which invites people to add their own tiny circle stickers to a wall inspired by Yayoi Kusama’s famed Obliteration Room. In the Members' Gallery, floral imagery will bloom.
Wynne Reynolds, Elemental Allegory
Jason McKinsey, In This Way We Grow
Edge Gallery, 6501 West Colfax Avenue
April 19 through May 5
Opening Reception: Friday, April 19, 6 to 9 p.m.
McKinsey Artist Talk: Saturday, May 4, 12:30 p.m.
Edge members Wynne Reynolds and Jason McKinsey echo one another with completely different solos, expressed through shadow box installations and themes of reckoning with life, death and hard times. Reynolds keeps it spiritual and positive; McKinsey’s a bit darker.
Sandy Marvin and Nathan Dominik, Naturally Occurring
Sync Gallery, 931 Santa Fe Drive
Through May 12
Opening Reception: Friday, April 19, 5 to 9 p.m.
Sync members Sandy Marvin and Nathan Dominik are both motivated by the natural shapes of things. Marvin follows them in light-touched mixed media or pastel panels, while Dominik, a sculptor in various media, is most notably interested in wood as a medium worked, carved, laminated and polished in a way that underscores its inherent natural shape and movement.
School Spring Art Market
Evans School Building, 1115 Acoma Street
Saturday, April 20, 2 to 6 p.m.
This month’s School Studios open house goes a little further than before: RedLine, which manages the studio rentals as satellite spaces, will bring in its own show and fundraising art sale, alongside the usual open-door market scene throughout the historic Evans School Building every third Saturday. Proceeds will benefit the artists who precariously occupy the studios, as the building owners have the option to eventually find higher-echelon renters.
Mo'Print: Steamroller Printing
Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design (RMCAD), 1600 Pierce Street, Lakewood
Saturday, April 20, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; first come, first served; $30 to participate, register here
Another Month of Printmaking tradition, the annual giant-woodcut printing opportunity outdoors at RMCAD is set for this weekend, but you’ll have to think fast to participate: a $30 non-refundable fee procures the ink and paper to run one print up to three by eight feet in size under the steamroller. Artists must provide their own carved block; register now.
Layered
Rising Gallery, 4885 South Broadway, Englewood
April 20 through May 11
Opening Saturday, April 20, 6 to 10 p.m.; then by appointment (720-618-8957, [email protected])
Rising Gallery is back with another urban-art spree: Eight artists from around the world — Trust Icon, Raffaella Bertolini, Guillaume Plamondon, Marquis De Rabbit, Broken Thugz Club, Nick Watson, Morf Brooks and SC —
will have work in a variety of mediums on the walls for the next three weeks.
Performance Art Week XII
Emmanuel Art Gallery, 1205 Tenth Street Plaza, Auraria Campus (and other locations)
Monday, April 22 through Friday, April 26
CU Denver’s five-day Performance Art Week XII starts Monday, April 22, at Emmanuel Art Gallery, ground zero for the first three days, with a running schedule of performance and multimedia programs by students, alumni and professional artists alike. Each day incorporates a featured artist spot or two: Monday at 4 p.m., it’s "Late One Afternoon," a competition to keep a specific volume of air off the ground by the performance duo of Tobias Fike and Matthew Harris; Tuesday brings Heather Sincavage’s "My Small Hearth, His Fire Came" — a piece on the patriarchal concept of “women’s work” — at 12:30 p.m.; on Wednesday, Alex Gideon performs "There Is Not an Infinite Space Between Two Points" at noon, and Laura Shill and John Lake offer "Working on Myself," an absurd contemplation of failure, at 2:30 p.m. The last two days move away from campus to MCA Denver’s Holiday Theater, Denver Night Lights at the 16th Street Clocktower and the Evans School Building. Most events are free; the Holiday Theater has a $20 general admission fee (free for students; register here). Find a complete five-day schedule and additional event information here.