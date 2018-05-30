Umbrella Art Takes Over Breckenridge During WAVE

In a time when people are talking about tiny homes and tent communities for the homeless, Berlin-based artist Stephanie Imbeau’s work couldn’t be more relevant. Her inspiration is the idea of shelter and how we improvise and implement structures to provide it, leading to a deeper examination of self-protection in society. To do this, Imbeau uses cardboard boxes, bed sheets, wire structures, house models and imagery and, on a grander scale, umbrellas, to tell her stories.

Imbeau is bringing “Place/d,” a new series of monumental light installations comprising brightly lit umbrellas, to Breckenridge on May 31 through June 3 for the flashy international WAVE: Light + Water + Sound festival, which bathes scenic and historical sites in the mountain town with all manner of sensory experiences. Stacked willy-nilly into fragile large-scale sculptures, Imbeau’s umbrellas signify humanity’s need for ephemeral shelter in a storm: “They are broken but useful, torn up but beautiful,” she says.

The artist has been creating site-specific umbrella installations all over the world since 2009, when, fresh out of grad school, she answered a call from London’s Channel Four Television Corporation, which annually commissions one artist to transform the station’s iconic “Big 4” sculpture into a singular work of art.