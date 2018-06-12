A Ramble Through the Art at the Ramble Hotel

The Ramble Hotel, the latest in Denver boutique stays with a wonderful collection of art, opened last month at 1280 25th Street, at the edge of RiNo. The art in the fifty-room hotel was curated by NINE dot ARTS, a Denver-based venture that placed over 250 works on the walls, many of them by local artists.

"We wanted to embrace the ethos of the word 'ramble,' which means to wander without destination," explains Danni Simon, an associate curator with NINE dot ARTS. "It's less about exploration and more about collecting treasures and things along the journey."

That journey starts in the lobby, where guests can sip craft cocktails from Death & Co and marvel at the mesmerizing, gender-bending pieces by Deborah Oropallo that flank the host stand. A mysterious orb of resin by Natascha Seideneck that depicts a foggy sea is on one wall; tucked into a corner is Becca Tapert's teddy-bear-like grizzly, which appears to be waving.