First Look: Death & Co Makes Denver Debut at the Ramble Hotel

The RiNo Art District got its first boutique hotel with the opening of the Ramble at 1280 25th Street last weekend. And with it came a complete food and beverage program from acclaimed New York City cocktail pioneer Death & Co.



Your first thought might be "Great — another out-of-town interloper trying to show Denver how it's done back east." But that's not the goal of Death & Co co-founder David Kaplan and partner Alex Day. Instead, they've hired a team that's 90 percent local, created a whole new cocktail menu exclusive to the Denver Death & Co, and reimagined the dark, intimate East Village bar as an opulent, wide-open space where the bar, dining areas, cafe and hotel lobby flow seamlessly, with no clear delineations.

EXPAND New York City's Death & Co introduces a new cocktail program for its Denver debut. Danielle Lirette

While this is the first Death & Co outside of New York City, Kaplan and Day have launched ventures in Los Angeles and now Denver, so they're accustomed to adapting their vision to a new audience. "We're not building a New York Bar in Denver; we're building a Denver bar," Day explains.

He also points out similarities between Manhattan's East Village when the original Death & Co opened eleven years ago and the RiNo neighborhood now. "It was a little bit on the fringe of things, and that energy is something we really loved," he notes. "This neighborhood has that really exciting energy and flow."