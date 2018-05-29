Review: Five Solos at Robischon Offer an Abundance of Abstraction

Robischon Gallery, the city’s flagship contemporary-art venue, is more like a small museum than a gallery. That’s not just because of its careful curation, but also its enormous size, which allows for as many as five full-blown exhibits at the same time, which is the number there now.

The series of sensitively interconnected solos begins with Amy Ellingson: Sweetbitter Beast, a collection of eye-popping paintings, prints and a closely associated installation, all of which display a deft assembling of disparate elements organized into all-over — or would-be all-over — compositions, like fresh takes on abstract expressionism. Ellingson’s painting process is an interesting combination of cutting-edge digital technology and age-old techniques. She begins on a computer screen, creating such basic shapes as lines and arcs with a drawing program, then arranges them until she arrives at the final sketch; the resulting shapes are reminiscent of letters or other symbols. She translates this ephemeral image into something lasting using oil and encaustic on panel, but the digital rendering is interpreted as opposed to copied. Ellingson has written that she’s very aware of the contrast of the speed of the digital phase and the time-consuming efforts needed to complete the painting phase.

"Sweetbitter Beast," by Amy Ellingson, installation view. Courtesy of Robischon Gallery

Though everything in the Ellingson show is well conceived and finely crafted, you can’t help but be drawn to the pair of enormous horizontal paintings, “Variation Part I” and “Variation Part II,” which have been hung side by side. Both have white grounds, with a predominating pink accented by black, yellow and lavender. At first they have a scribbled character, but as you look closer, this is apparently intentional, since the components appear to be floating at different levels below the surface: Coats of transparent encaustic were applied over the oil paint, which also lends the paintings their waxy glow. The installation “Variation: Artifact,” which is displayed on a long stand, is the perfect counterpoint to the paintings. The San Francisco artist has cast the shapes seen in the paintings in colored encaustic, turning them into three-dimensional objects.