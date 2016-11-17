Ten Things to Do in Denver for $10 or Less (Seven Free), November 18-20

'Tis the season to serve up chili. Lori Midson

There's plenty to be distracted by this weekend, but here are our ten favorite events under $10 that are sure to feature lots of beer, laughs and tasty chili. Check out the Westword calendar for more.

The Yeti comes alive tonight. Great Divide Barrel Bar Facebook

National Yeti Day Celebration

Great Divide Barrel Bar

5 p.m. Friday, free

To close out Yeti Awareness Week, swing by the Barrel Bar to experience all kinds of goodies associated with one of its finest creations, Yeti Imperial Stout. Enjoy Yeti-flavored cupcakes, hot chocolate, ice cream, special cheese pairings and giveaways. The Yeti pours are only $4 and will be available in ten variations.

Dirty Doodles Night

Grandma's House

6 p.m. Friday, free

The tables of Grandma's House will be lined with drawing paper and supplies so you can let your gutter-mind creations fly. Grab a beer, sit down with some like-minded folks, and doodle away.

Jt Habersaat

Comedy RoomRoom at El Charrito

7 p.m. Friday, $5-$8

He hosts The Road Podcast twice a week, inked a book, and tours the country with punk bands as a supporting act. Now you can catch Jt Habersaat in Denver; the comedian will perform alongside comedian greats like Brian Posehn and Jeanine Garofalo. Go get some laughs with this dude while you have the chance.

Denver Pancakes & Booze Art Show

City Hall

8 p.m. Friday, $5-$10

Imagine going to a museum filled with warm, fluffy pancakes and loosey goosey libations and you have this unique show, which will also showcase graffiti, sculptures, body painting, mixed media and more. The DJs will pump the jams so you can dance, too. Tickets are $5 at the door. Snag $10 VIP tickets online.

Midnight Madness - Fantastic Planet

Landmark Esquire

11:59 p.m. Friday-Saturday, $9

Get some ideas for political rebellion from this circa-1970s classic about enslaved humans from a far away planet by French director René Laloux . The surreal planet-scapes are highlighted by a brilliant jazz score to boot.

National Local Comic Shop Day 2016

Mutiny Information Cafe

11 a.m. Saturday, free

Celebrate National Local Comic Shop Day with our favorite local cartoonists over at Mutiny. Meet local creators like Melanie Gillman, Alan Brooks, Zak Kinsella and many more. Grab some comics for your holiday shopping list, and stick around for a special set of readings from the Blacktail Collective around 5 p.m.

The Collusionist Pop-Up Shop

Local 46

1 p.m. Saturday, free

Another way to get a jumpstart on your holiday shopping is by grabbing a beer at Local 46 and checking out the goods from Camilla & Pip, Purpose and Pine, Worthy, I Get Down and The Collusionist Crate.

Sexpot Comedy Presents: Joke and Tell #5

Comedy RoomRoom at El Charrito

7 p.m. Saturday, free

One of the things missing from adult life is show and tell; it used to be a way to stunt on your classmates with your new football or stellar rock collection. Fortunately for us, the folks from Sexpot have decided to bring it back. Local comics like Janae Burris, Miriam Moreno and many more will host an adult version at Charrito.

Mozart's Denver Grand Opening

Mozart's Denver

8 p.m. Saturday, free

As our city changes, we continue to lose many a classic dive bar. Mozart's, in the Mayfair neighborhood, has had a long history of opening and closing, but it's returning (hopefully this time for good) with a restored original sign and a grand-opening party. Check out the classic dive and (re)discover a new place to grab a drink.

EXPAND Chili season is upon us at Chain Reaction Brewing. Kenneth Hamblin III

3rd Annual Chain Reaction Chili Cook Off

Chain Reaction Brewing

Noon Sunday, free

Our Broncos will be taking the day off, so go get in your kitchen and whip up your best chili recipe to bring down to Chain Reaction for a cook-off. Celebrity judges will decide the winners of the red, green and veggie chilies, and prizes will also be offered to the most exotic and experimental chili. Grab a printed shirt while you're at it to remember the day. Chili,craft beer and live tunes — that's a hell of a Sunday.

