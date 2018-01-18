 


Here's How You Can See The Dead Sea Scrolls!

Westword Staff | January 18, 2018 | 2:13pm
Last September, the Denver Museum of Nature & Science announced that it had landed The Dead Sea Scrolls , the largest collection of historic artifacts from the Holy Land ever assembled. Now tickets are on sale for the exhibit, which opens March 16 and runs into September.

Organized by the Israeli Antiquities Authority, The Dead Sea Scrolls includes ancient coins, terra cotta figurines, weapons, religious objects, ceramics and more, as well as ten scrolls (they'll switch out halfway through the run). themselves. The first of the 2,000-year-old scrolls were discovered by a Bedouin goat herder in 1947, in a cave on the shore of the Dead Sea. In total, 972 scrolls have been unearthed, sparking endless theological and historical debate. "This extraordinary opportunity brings our community face-to-face with real documents that are not only central to some of the world’s major religions, but also to the origins of Western civilization,” said George Sparks, president and CEO of the museum, in a statement announcing the exhibit.

Denver Museum of Nature & Science

The exhibition will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, with last entry at 4 p.m. each day. (Owing to carefully scheduled “light hours” for the fragile scrolls, the exhibition will open an hour later than the rest of the museum on weekdays.) Timed tickets will be required.

The timed tickets are $25.95 for adults, $21.95 for seniors (65+), $17.95 for juniors/students (ages three to eighteen or with a student ID); they include general admission. Museum members will receive discounted admission to the exhibition. Museum officials expect demand to be high, so don't delay if you want to see The Dead See Scrolls!

For tickets and information, call 303-370-6000 or visit dmns.org/deadseascrolls.

