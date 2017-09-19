 


The Denver Museum of Nature & Science will host the Dead Sea Scrolls.EXPAND
The Denver Museum of Nature & Science will host the Dead Sea Scrolls.
Denver Museum of Nature and Science

Denver Museum Hooks the Dead Sea Scrolls for Spring

Kyle Harris | September 19, 2017 | 1:19pm
The Denver Museum of Nature & Science just announced that it has landed The Dead Sea Scrolls, the largest collection of historic artifacts from the Holy Land ever assembled. Organized by the Israeli Antiquities Authority, the exhibit includes ancient coins, terra cotta figurines, weapons, religious objects, ceramics and more, as well as the scrolls themselves.

The first of the 2,000-year-old scrolls were discovered by a Bedouin goat herder in 1947. in a cave on the shore of the Dead Sea. In total, 972 scrolls have been unearthed, sparking endless theological and historical debate.

The exhibit will open on March 16, 2018. "This extraordinary opportunity brings our community face-to-face with real documents that are not only central to some of the world’s major religions but also to the origins of Western civilization,” said George Sparks, president and CEO of the museum, in a statement announcing the exhibit.

 
