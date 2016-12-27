AnnaBis Makes Discreet, Odor-Proof Bags for Women and Their Marijuana

Annabis

Jeanine Moss was out with her girlfriends one night. All of the women in the group consume cannabis in one way or another, and they all decided to smoke together. Everyone started pulling out baggies and tins of weed. The next day, Moss remembers, she started looking for little cases to buy her female friends to hold their marijuana, but she couldn't find anything.

AnnaBis was born out of necessity, Moss says.

"This is one of those things that you can't believe didn't exist already," Moss explains. "This was a male industry. It was an underground industry, and it was a bunch of men. It just didn't occur to them.... I think [the cannabis industry is]a good place for women to make things for other women."

She says the products she commonly found were obviously designed by men: All the "girl products" were "pinkified" or full of rhinestones.

"That's not what women want; that's what men think women want," she says. "We want things with a high design aesthetic."

She started attending Women Grow meetings in different cities, to see if other women felt the same way she did; she also visited head shops to see what products they had on their shelves.

"We would rather smell like Chanel than cannabis," Moss says.

So in 2015, she founded AnnaBis, a California-based company that makes high-end handbags for women.

Each bag is made with an aroma-blocking fabric, and a few of the larger sizes come with a concealed air-tight compartment on the inside for the times when you might need to conceal what you're carrying from bag checkers.

"If you're a mom, you're incredibly busy, and if you're medicating for yourself or for your kids, you need to carry it with you, and you don't want all the world to know your business," Moss points out.

The Whoopie is the smallest bag AnnaBis carries, but it still holds plenty: up to two vapes, a small pipe, containers of herb, a lighter and a charger. The larger bags have space for additional things like your phone or wallet, so you don't need to carry a purse.

Moss says that 30 percent of her customers are men buying the bags for the women in their lives; sometimes a man hopes his girlfriend will embrace the weed culture more if she has a bag specifically designed for cannabis.

"Women are the health-care givers, so we've been at the forefront of seeing what this plant can do. We've been some of the biggest advocates," Moss says. "We're on a long-term journey together, and cannabis is part of the journey of our lives. And we want to honor that."

