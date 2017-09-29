Marijuana Insiders Discuss Past, Present and Future of Colorado Pot

It's always refreshing to see the cannabis industry treated like any other line of work, and that's exactly how Thornton's Anythink Library treated it during its Anythink Startup Month activities. Dedicated to highlighting local businesses and resources in order to foster career skills, the library has been teaching residents about various career and entrepreneurial opportunities. On Wednesday, September 27, the topic was jobs in cannabis.

In front of a gathering of around thirty people, Green Dragon dispensaries operations director Alex Levine, Sweet Grass Kitchen edibles marketing director Jesse Burns, and former Denver Post marijuana editor Ricardo Baca explained how they've seen Colorado's cannabis industry evolve and where they see it going.

"We all have our own 'coming out' stories," says Baca, who wasn't a cannabis user when he was offered the job as the Post's first pot editor. After some quick discussions with his wife and mother, Baca took the Cannabist job and hasn't looked back since, advocating for user rights, producing a documentary on covering legalization and starting his own content agency for cannabis companies after leaving the Post in 2016. "It was a stigma to overcome, but I took the opportunity to come out as a user," he says.