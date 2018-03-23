Final Budget Bill Fails to Include Protection for Recreational Marijuana

Back in February, Cory Gardner and Michael Bennet were among the eighteen senators who urged the Senate Committee on Appropriations to “respect states’ laws regarding the regulation of marijuana.” But this week, those laws didn't get any respect.

In the wake of Attorney General Jeff Sessions' rescinding the Cole Memorandum and other Obama-era protections, the senators' goal was to make sure that states that have legalized recreational marijuana, such as Colorado, would be protected from punitive action by the Department of Justice. “It is our hope that the fiscal year 2018 appropriations will alleviate the turbulence the attorney general’s abrupt decision has caused and that the appropriations will help preserve the strong regulatory frameworks the states have created,” they wrote.