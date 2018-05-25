Buds and Beats: With Cannabis, Brittany Greer DJs and Avoids Alcohol

Trail Blazers is a series of portraits by photographer Maria Levitov, spotlighting cannabis consumers from all walks of life.

Brittany Greer developed a drinking problem while growing up in a small town in Texas, struggling to find herself until moving to Austin and using cannabis to embrace her creative side. Greer, 28, now lives in Denver, where her access to the plant helps her avoid alcohol while being a yoga instructor by day — and DJ HoneyPocket by night.

EXPAND Maria Levitov

"I grew up in small town in west Texas. I remember smoking with my homies while listening to music and having rap battles. Somehow or another, music was always involved in our sessions. I moved to Austin when I was 21 years old after having a huge drinking problem in Midland, Texas. If you've ever been to Austin, you know that's a 'safe spot' in Texas as far as being a weirdo and/or cannabis user. Switching from consuming large amounts of alcohol to regular cannabis use changed my life. It helped take the edge off, offer a fresh perspective on whatever situation or topic was being discussed, and it allowed me to become fully immersed in whatever music I was listening to."