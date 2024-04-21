 Snow Can't Stop the Denver 420 Festival | Westword
Snow Can't Stop Denver's 420 Festival

The annual cannabis celebration was hit with rain, flurries and temperatures under 40 degrees throughout the day.
April 21, 2024
2024 Mile High 420 Festival in Denver
Brandon Johnson
Cold weather and wet snow weren't enough to keep people out of Civic Center Park on Saturday, April 20, for the Mile High 420 Festival.

The annual cannabis celebration, one of the largest in the country, was hit with rain, snow flurries and temperatures under 40 degrees throughout the day, but thousands of attendees had plenty of hot leaf to keep them warm as Gucci Mane, Ohgeesy and Afroman took the stage, with additional performances from Big Boss Vette, Murs, Tommy Genesis, Dro Kenji, Lexy Panterra and Fedd the Godd.

Afroman counted down the clock to 4:20 p.m., but the fun didn't stop there.

Check out photos of the 4/20 fun from Westword photographer Brandon Johnson:
click to enlarge 2024 Mile High 420 Festival in Denver
Brandon Johnson
click to enlarge 2024 Mile High 420 Festival in Denver
Brandon Johnson
click to enlarge 2024 Mile High 420 Festival in Denver
Brandon Johnson
click to enlarge 2024 Mile High 420 Festival in Denver
Brandon Johnson
click to enlarge 2024 Mile High 420 Festival in Denver
Brandon Johnson
click to enlarge 2024 Mile High 420 Festival in Denver
Brandon Johnson
click to enlarge 2024 Mile High 420 Festival in Denver
Brandon Johnson
click to enlarge 2024 Mile High 420 Festival in Denver
Brandon Johnson
click to enlarge 2024 Mile High 420 Festival in Denver
Brandon Johnson
click to enlarge 2024 Mile High 420 Festival in Denver
Brandon Johnson
click to enlarge 2024 Mile High 420 Festival in Denver
Brandon Johnson
