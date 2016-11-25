CBD- and THC-Infused Coffee, Tea and Cocoa the Latest Marijuana Beverages

EXPAND BrewBudz

For all you caffeine junkies out there, BrewBudz has what you've been waiting for: a line of CBD- and THC- infused coffee, tea and cocoa. "It's an opportunity to bring together two different rituals in life," says BrewBudz Vice President Jeffry Paul. "Drinking coffee or tea is something that's part of your every day.... There's also a ritual for marijuana, whether it's medicinal or recreational."

BrewBudz is creating Keurig-compatible cups that are 100 percent compostable. The bottom of the cups is made of a soft mesh material, not a hard plastic; the cap looks and feels like plastic, but it's made from coffee beans. "When the bean is being processed, the outside skin that comes off of it is known as the chafe," Paul explains. "They take that and use that to make the ring."

There is 10 mg of THC in each pod for recreational users, and 25 to 50 mg of CBD for medical users. The colors on top of the pod corresponds to the dosage. BrewBudz is linking the caffeinated tea and coffee with sativa-dominant cannabis, and using indica strains for chamomile and night-time teas.

BrewBudz's product is a flower-based edible, meaning the entire flower is put in the product. "We aren't using an extract or an oil," Paul says. "In the pod is a mixture [of the cannabis plant] and either the coffee or tea or cocoa product."

After discovering the medicinal properties of the cannabis plant, Paul says he realized that it was important to have an option for medical patients. "Once you get into it and really start learning about this product and the benefits of the cannabis marijuana plant, the medicinal side of it is impressive," he says. "As you look at a plant that has over 400 chemical components and 66 different cannabinoids, and you look at all the terpenes and all the benefits — antioxidants, anti-stress, anti-inflammatory, anti-insomnia — it's important to."

BrewBudz will be launching sales in six states between now and March; each pod will cost about $7 and will be available in packs.

