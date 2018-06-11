Burn Stress With This Week's Cannabis Calendar

If this heat is making your temper boil faster than normal, we have some events that will cool you down. On top of educational chats about medical marijuana, professional budtending and youth use prevention, there's a pot-infused yoga classes and a benefit concert for cancer and MMJ patient Anne Havens that includes Hardscrabble and Andrew McConathy and Friends.

Keep reading for this week's Cannabis Calendar, as well as events in the weeks beyond.

Cannabis Clinicians Colorado Monthly Meeting

Tuesday, June 12, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Auraria Campus Plaza Building

777 Lawrence Street

Cannabis health professional group Cannabis Clinicians Colorado will hold its monthly meeting at downtown's Auraria Campus, with this meetup focusing on microdosing edibles and how it could help cancer patients. After the usual pot policy updates, networking and refreshments, Dr. Debra Kimless will join the meeting via Skype to discuss how doing more with less could be effective. Attendance is free for CCC members and $15 for everyone else.

Say What? Communicating With the Community

Thursday, June 14, 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Vicente Sederberg

455 Sherman Street

Simplifya, Cannabis Trainers and Vicente Sederberg have teamed up with Lightshade Labs, Native Roots, the Cannabis Business Alliance and the Marijuana Industry Group to further educational efforts and community relations in the industry, offering a class about interacting with customers and answering tough questions. Tickets are $25 each; learn more at Eventbrite.

Cannaventure Hike

Saturday, June 16, 9:30 a.m.

Alderfer/Three Sisters Park

30357 Buffalo Park Road, Evergreen

Bring your green to Evergreen and have yourself a Cannaventure with other pot-friendly hikers at the Alderfer/Three Sisters Trail. Known for its vast wildflowers and rich, green mountains, the trail is fun for beginners and veterans alike. It's free to show up and hang out with the group (21+), but hikers consume cannabis at their own risk. Learn more on the Cannaventure website.

Smoked Out Saturdays

Every Saturday, 2 to 7 p.m.

Tetra 9 Private Lounge & Garden

3039 Walnut Street

Every Saturday, private pot lounge Tetra 9 will host a cannabis-filled party (bring your own) with live music or DJs. To enter the private lounge (21+), guests must pre-register for a day membership on the Tetra 9 website for $20, then RSVP to the Saturday session for $10. Learn more on Eventbrite.

Ganja Guru Yoga

Sunday, June 17, 9:30 a.m.

Urban Sanctuary

2745 Welton Street

Start your Sunday correctly with a pot-infused yoga session at Urban Sanctuary with Ganja Guru Yoga. All experiences are welcome to the cannabis-optional class (bring your own herb), with ticket prices shared upon registration (21+). Learn more on the Ganja Guru website.

Anne Cann! Healing Cancer Through Cannabis and Community

Sunday, June 17, 6 to 9 p.m.

Cervantes' Other Side

2637 Welton Street

Hardscrabble and Andrew McConathy and Friends (from Drunken Hearts) will perform a benefit concert for Anne Havens, a stage-four breast-cancer patient who just started a guided cannabis-based treatment. The expensive treatment Havens is participating in isn't covered by her insurance, so her friends are putting on a show to raise funds. In addition to the concert, there will be a silent auction and speakers from the medical center treating Havens. Tickets (21+) start at $30, with proceeds going to Havens's treatment.

EXPAND The 2017 Colorado 4/20 Games were held in Denver, but will move to Glendale this year. Brandon Marshall

2018 Colorado 4/20 Games

Saturday, June 23

Infinity Park

4599 East Tennessee Avenue, Glendale

The third annual Colorado 4/20 Games return, bringing professional athletes, pot-industry executives, cannabis users and competitors together for a day of athletics and advocacy. There will be a beer garden, a rock-climbing wall, a rope course, a live DJ and more for all ages (besides the beer garden, of course). Tickets to the expo are $10; participation in the athletic competition is $40.

Heady Harvest

Sunday, June 24, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

First Grow

10050 Ralston Road, Arvada

Talk shop with cannabis cultivators, hemp farmers and others in the growing community at Heady Harvest, a monthly meetup hosted by Mile High Lifestyle and G-Industries. After the growing seminar from 1 to 4 p.m., there will be a party with a DJ and live performances, as well as a dab bus outside for responsible consumption. Registration to the growing seminar is free, but admission to the after-party (21+) is $10. Learn more at Eventbrite.

Pretty Flowers Yoga Rooftop Party

Sunday, June 24, 2 to 5 p.m.

Denver location shared up registration

Cannabis-infused yoga class Pretty Flowers Yoga will take its next class even higher, teaching a Sunday session on a private Denver rooftop. Jamie Kuttenkuler will lead all levels of yogis through three hours of yoga, with cannabis consumption (bring your own) optional. Tickets (21+) are $20.

Trusted Adults: A Pathway to Marijuana Prevention

Tuesday, August 7, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

University of Colorado Denver Student Commons Building

1201 Larimer Street

The Denver Partnership for Youth Success will hold a one-day seminar in August for "back-to-school professional development," according to the organization, in which attendees will learn about cannabis research and issues and "build expertise around being a trusted adult who can support youth in making healthy decisions." The conference will include a lineup of to-be-announced keynote speakers, and breakfast and lunch will be provided. Attendance is free, but you must register on Eventbrite.

Send information about cannabis-related events to marijuana@westword.com.