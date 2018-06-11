Burn Stress With This Week's Cannabis Calendar

If this heat is making your temper boil faster than normal, we have some events that will cool you down. On top of educational chats about medical marijuana, professional budtending and youth use prevention, there's a pot-infused yoga classes and a benefit concert for cancer and MMJ patient Anne Havens that includes Hardscrabble and Andrew McConathy and Friends.
Keep reading for this week's Cannabis Calendar, as well as events in the weeks beyond.
Cannabis Clinicians Colorado Monthly Meeting
Tuesday, June 12, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Auraria Campus Plaza Building
777 Lawrence Street
Cannabis health professional group Cannabis Clinicians Colorado will hold its monthly meeting at downtown's Auraria Campus, with this meetup focusing on microdosing edibles and how it could help cancer patients. After the usual pot policy updates, networking and refreshments, Dr. Debra Kimless will join the meeting via Skype to discuss how doing more with less could be effective. Attendance is free for CCC members and $15 for everyone else.
Say What? Communicating With the Community
Thursday, June 14, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Vicente Sederberg
455 Sherman Street
Simplifya, Cannabis Trainers and Vicente Sederberg have teamed up with Lightshade Labs, Native Roots, the Cannabis Business Alliance and the Marijuana Industry Group to further educational efforts and community relations in the industry, offering a class about interacting with customers and answering tough questions. Tickets are $25 each; learn more at Eventbrite.
Cannaventure Hike
Saturday, June 16, 9:30 a.m.
Alderfer/Three Sisters Park
30357 Buffalo Park Road, Evergreen
Bring your green to Evergreen and have yourself a Cannaventure with other pot-friendly hikers at the Alderfer/Three Sisters Trail. Known for its vast wildflowers and rich, green mountains, the trail is fun for beginners and veterans alike. It's free to show up and hang out with the group (21+), but hikers consume cannabis at their own risk. Learn more on the Cannaventure website.
Smoked Out Saturdays
Every Saturday, 2 to 7 p.m.
Tetra 9 Private Lounge & Garden
3039 Walnut Street
Every Saturday, private pot lounge Tetra 9 will host a cannabis-filled party (bring your own) with live music or DJs. To enter the private lounge (21+), guests must pre-register for a day membership on the Tetra 9 website for $20, then RSVP to the Saturday session for $10. Learn more on Eventbrite.
Ganja Guru Yoga
Sunday, June 17, 9:30 a.m.
Urban Sanctuary
2745 Welton Street
Start your Sunday correctly with a pot-infused yoga session at Urban Sanctuary with Ganja Guru Yoga. All experiences are welcome to the cannabis-optional class (bring your own herb), with ticket prices shared upon registration (21+). Learn more on the Ganja Guru website.
Anne Cann! Healing Cancer Through Cannabis and Community
Sunday, June 17, 6 to 9 p.m.
Cervantes' Other Side
2637 Welton Street
Hardscrabble and Andrew McConathy and Friends (from Drunken Hearts) will perform a benefit concert for Anne Havens, a stage-four breast-cancer patient who just started a guided cannabis-based treatment. The expensive treatment Havens is participating in isn't covered by her insurance, so her friends are putting on a show to raise funds. In addition to the concert, there will be a silent auction and speakers from the medical center treating Havens. Tickets (21+) start at $30, with proceeds going to Havens's treatment.
2018 Colorado 4/20 Games
Saturday, June 23
Infinity Park
4599 East Tennessee Avenue, Glendale
The third annual Colorado 4/20 Games return, bringing professional athletes, pot-industry executives, cannabis users and competitors together for a day of athletics and advocacy. There will be a beer garden, a rock-climbing wall, a rope course, a live DJ and more for all ages (besides the beer garden, of course). Tickets to the expo are $10; participation in the athletic competition is $40.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Heady Harvest
Sunday, June 24, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
First Grow
10050 Ralston Road, Arvada
Talk shop with cannabis cultivators, hemp farmers and others in the growing community at Heady Harvest, a monthly meetup hosted by Mile High Lifestyle and G-Industries. After the growing seminar from 1 to 4 p.m., there will be a party with a DJ and live performances, as well as a dab bus outside for responsible consumption. Registration to the growing seminar is free, but admission to the after-party (21+) is $10. Learn more at Eventbrite.
Pretty Flowers Yoga Rooftop Party
Sunday, June 24, 2 to 5 p.m.
Denver location shared up registration
Cannabis-infused yoga class Pretty Flowers Yoga will take its next class even higher, teaching a Sunday session on a private Denver rooftop. Jamie Kuttenkuler will lead all levels of yogis through three hours of yoga, with cannabis consumption (bring your own) optional. Tickets (21+) are $20.
Trusted Adults: A Pathway to Marijuana Prevention
Tuesday, August 7, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
University of Colorado Denver Student Commons Building
1201 Larimer Street
The Denver Partnership for Youth Success will hold a one-day seminar in August for "back-to-school professional development," according to the organization, in which attendees will learn about cannabis research and issues and "build expertise around being a trusted adult who can support youth in making healthy decisions." The conference will include a lineup of to-be-announced keynote speakers, and breakfast and lunch will be provided. Attendance is free, but you must register on Eventbrite.
Send information about cannabis-related events to marijuana@westword.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!