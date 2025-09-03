 Colorado Psychedelics and Mushroom Laws to Know Before You Trip | Westword
Colorado Psychedelics and Mushroom Laws to Know Before You Trip

It's always smart to learn the laws before enjoying a new take on the Rocky Mountain High.
September 3, 2025
Image: mushroom growing operation
A handful of psychedelics are decriminalized in Colorado, and psilocybin mushrooms are legal for therapeutic use. Flickr/daanibaer
A handful of natural psychedelics are decriminalized in Colorado, and psilocybin mushrooms are now commercially legal for therapeutic purposes. But, as with recreational cannabis, you should understand the legal framework before seeking out 'shrooms for an intense Rocky Mountain High. Here are the basics to know when dabbling in mushrooms or other decriminalized psychedelics in Colorado.


What Psychedelics Are Decriminalized in Colorado?

Psilocybin mushrooms and their derivatives may be grown, possessed and consumed in Colorado. Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), ibogaine, and mescaline that is not derived from peyote, are also decriminalized for cultivation, possession and personal use. However, synthetic psychedelics, like LSD, are still illegal in Colorado.


What's the Age Limit for Using Psychedelics in Colorado?

You must be 21 or older to possess and consume psilocybin, DMT, ibogaine and mescaline in Colorado. It is also illegal to share those substances with anyone under the age of 21.


Can I Buy Psilocybin Mushrooms in Colorado?

Natural medicine healing centers that are licensed with the state can purchase psilocybin mushrooms and infused products from cultivators and offer commercial psychedelic therapies at their clinics. However, retail establishments allowing people to legally buy mushrooms and walk out the door with them, or mushroom dispensaries, are not legal in Colorado.


Can People Share Psychedelics With Each Other?

Adults aged 21 and older can give away or share psilocybin mushrooms, DMT and mescaline — but not ibogaine.


Is Growing Mushrooms or Other Psychedelics Legal in Colorado?

Yes, you can cultivate mushrooms and plants containing DMT, ibogaine and mescaline (but not peyote) within a twelve-by-twelve-foot area on private property. If a person under 21 is in the location where the cultivation site is, the cultivation site must be locked and secured; if only adults have access, the entire building or facility must be locked or secured.


What Are the Possession Limits for Psychedelics in Colorado?

State laws don't specify a possession limit for psychedelics in Colorado as of 2025, but some attorneys recommend caution with amounts over fourteen grams or one ounce, since selling and distributing psilocybin mushrooms remains illegal.


Are Harm Reduction Advice Services That "Share" Mushrooms Legal?

Technically, yes. The law says you can provide bona fide harm reduction or support services for payment, and a provider could then share the natural medicine with you and send you away. These providers cannot advertise, however, and must tell clients they are working without a license. The law does not distinguish between the decriminalized natural medicines in this respect.


Can I Take Mushrooms or Psychedelics When I Fly Home?

Psychedelic mushrooms, DMT, mescaline, and ibogaine remain illegal at the federal level, so don't take your mushrooms with you when you fly out of Denver International Airport.


Can I Take Psychedelics in Public in Colorado?

It's illegal to openly consume or display psilocybin mushrooms or other psychedelics in Colorado. Violators face a fine of up to $100 and 24 hours of community service.


How Do I Find a Mushroom Healing Center in Colorado?

Head to the Colorado Department Natural Medicine's information page to see a directory for healing centers, cultivators and more.


How Much Does Licensed Psilocybin Therapy Cost?

Prices vary, but it's not cheap. Psilocybin therapy for an individual starts at over $2,000 and goes up from there. Some group rates may bring the price down, particularly if you're willing to trip with strangers.


What to Do During a Bad Trip

If your psychedelic experience is turning out less than ideal, there are a number of hotlines and emergency response services to call, text or consult. Find several below.

Fireside Project: 623-473-7433

Psychedelics Info Line: 1-888-210-3553

Substance Abuse and Mental Health hotline: 800-622-4357

Denver Emergency Responders: 911

Psychedelic.support

Goodtherapy.org

Tripsit.me


Have more questions or suggestions for tourist tips? E-mail [email protected].
Brendan Joel Kelley began his journalism career decades back at Phoenix New Times, Westword’s sister paper, and is a former editor of Boulder Weekly and the Anchorage Press. Most recently working in documentary films and music videos, Brendan returned to the alt-weekly world in 2025 as a Westwordstaff writer.
